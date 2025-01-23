5 charts that explain Trump's presidency so far

Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty

The stock market is hovering at record highs, rising about 2% since Trump took office on Monday.

But there are even more pronounced moves elsewhere as markets adjust to a new era in US government.

Stocks related to AI and the space industry have surged, while EV stocks have plunged.

President Donald Trump has been in office just three days, but the impact of his administration and the potential for his policy agenda to come to light are already being felt in markets.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have jumped nearly 2% since Trump took office on Monday. Both indexes are closing in on record highs set in early December.

But the moves have been more pronounced in specific areas of the market, from crypto to the dollar and tech stocks, as Trump unleases a wave of executive orders and sets his agenda.

Here are five big moves in markets since Trump took office on Monday.

Technology stocks have boomed this week, driven by a $500 billion infrastructure announcement by Trump, dubbed "Stargate."

President Trump stood alongside AI and tech leaders including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Masayoshi Son of Softbank Group, as they announced a new initiative to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure.

Oracle, Softbank Group, OpenAI, and MGX will work together as part of the venture, with initial technology partners including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm Holdings.

Trump said the deal would build data centers across the country and create more than 100,000 jobs in the US.

"AI seems to be very hot. It seems to be the thing that a lot of smart people are looking at very strongly. And our country will be prospering like never before," said Trump. "It is going to be the golden age of America."

Shares of AI tech stocks surged following the announcement, with Arm Holdings up about 15% while Oracle jumped as much as 11%.

Stocks tied to companies engaged in space travel and exploration have been on a tear since Trump won the election in November, and the gains were extended after he took office this week.

Trump has long been a proponent of space exploration, establishing the Space Force during his first term.

Trump's affinity for space, combined with his close relationship with Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has investors betting that a bull market will take hold for space industry stocks.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars," Trump said in his inauguration speech on Monday.

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Redwire, and Rocket Labs USA have surged 23%, 43%, and 23% since Trump took office, respectively.

