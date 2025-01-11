5 Cars Boomers Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

skynesher / Getty Images

Retirees relying solely on Social Security often have a tighter budget, and buying things like a new car can be out of reach. According to a recent report by Edmunds, the average cost of a new car is $47,542, and for people living paycheck to paycheck, that’s not feasible. So, how much should you spend on a new car? There’s no exact number, but there is a rule to follow.

“Your monthly expenses should not exceed 36% of your gross income,” said Eric Mangold, CWS founder of Argosy Wealth Management. “If you were to add up all your recurring expenses, like your mortgage, taxes, insurance, other debt payments, student loans, car loans, etc., and then divide it by your gross income, if it is more than 36%, you may feel a bite in your lifestyle.”

While a shiny new car might be tempting, it also might not be the best financial decision — especially if you choose a vehicle that’s going to need expensive repairs within the next decade, not to mention insurance costs with premiums ever-increasing. For boomers on a budget, avoid these new cars if you don’t want to break the bank.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

Starting at $60,995

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is a stylish and comfortable ride, but it’s not just the expensive price tag that is something to watch out for.

“Annual insurance can hover around $1,400-$2,300 due to its off-road features and higher theft rates,” explained Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype. “Common repair costs — like air suspension fixes — can exceed $1,500 each. Full-size SUVs with sophisticated 4×4 systems trend higher than average in repair frequency after 5 plus years.”

BMW 3 Series M340i

Starting at $60,200

Known for its sporty design and luxury feel, the BMW 3 Series M340i is an ideal balance of power and technology, but Dillan warned boomers to stay away.

“Expect monthly premiums of $200-$250,” he said. “Out-of-warranty brake jobs can run $1,500, and replacing high-end tech features — like sensors or iDrive components — might approach $1,000 per fix.”

He added, “While BMW ranks well in initial quality, costs spike after 50,000 miles. Owners frequently cite issues with infotainment and turbochargers, which can wreak havoc on a retiree’s budget.”

Audi Q5 Premium Plus

Starting at $45,300

With their sleek look, cutting-edge tech gadgets and powerful performance, Audi remains a symbol of luxury and quality. While Audis are beautifully designed and packed with cool features, they get pricier over time.

