5 Cars From the 2000s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

Phil Talbot / Shutterstock.com

The need to constantly revisit the past has taken a twist over the past few years, as social media turns trends over at a quicker pace on everything from financial information to pop culture. When it comes to the automotive industry, however, you can typically count on models coming back into fashion around the 20-year mark.

Discover More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

It’s an exciting time for car lovers who lived through the industry shifts during the 2000s, and there are plenty of interesting models that are attracting younger enthusiasts, eager to discover automotive relics from the aughts for the first time.

The 2000s are hot — four of the 11 vehicles highlighted in Hagerty’s 2025 Bull Market List are from that decade. Luckily, cars that have seen upswings in popularity, like the Audi TT Quattro Coupe, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and the Mini Cooper S, can still found in decent condition and at reasonable prices.

However, many 20-year-old models now cost significantly more than their original MSRPs. Here are five cars from the 2000s that are worth a lot more than you think.

2005-2006 Ford GT

MSRP When New: $150,000

Expect To Pay: $350,000-$500,000

A quick search for Ford GTs from 2016-2022 will net you many listed for around $1 million. Thankfully, these later GTs have restored interest in the original mid-2000 models, for which you can expect to pay up to $500,000. Scarcity drives demand and price, and just over 4,000 of these gorgeous specimens were produced.

Back in 2004, Car and Driver put this “street vehicle” up against Porsche’s 911 GT3 and Ferrari’s Challenge Stradale, and the GT wiped the road with them.

Be Aware: Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

2003-2013 Lamborghini Gallardo

MSRP When New: $165,000

Expect To Pay: $94,200-$206,400

A pricey Lamborghini isn’t much of a surprise, but Gallardo models of this vintage are especially popular now. In fact, Classic Driver claims the Gallardo is the most successful model in Lamborghini’s history. This Lambo has no scissor doors, no turbos and no V-12 engine, but the 5.0-liter V10 supercar was built with Audi expertise and catered to the driver, rather than the speed freak.

Hagerty has Gallardos from the 2000s going for between $94,200 and $206,400, depending on condition.

2008-2013 BMW M3

MSRP When New: $62,000

Expect To Pay: $29,200-$65,800

Car and Driver started its review of the 2008 BMW M3 with a bold claim that the car bordered on perfection and was the “Ultimate Driving Machine.” Muscle, style and performance define the M3, but checking out the repair history is essential if you’re interested in buying one; M3s can be costly to repair — and expensive to fill up the tank!