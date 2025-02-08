5 Car Brands That Could Be Affected by Trump’s Proposed Tariffs

Nastasic / Getty Images

After months of promising tough action to combat migration and fentanyl trafficking from Canada and Mexico, as well as threatening to impose taxes on imported goods from a host of other countries around the world, tariffs were conspicuously absent from President Donald Trump’s day one flurry of executive orders. Following Inauguration Day, 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico were announced, then paused, leaving the question of whether they will ultimately be imposed unanswered.

However, while start dates and specifics aren’t yet known, Americans can expect tariff mandates to start rolling out as the new administration continues to gather data and fine-tune fee structures. In the meantime, it’s best to prepare for potential price increases.

How Tariffs Could Affect Vehicle Prices

According to Peter Navarro, White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, putting new tariff rules in place will happen “‘in Trump time,’ which is to say as quickly as possible on behalf of our economic and national security,” NBC News reported.

In an address to House Republicans on Jan. 27, Trump narrowed tariff talk to pharmaceuticals and medicines, semiconductors and other electronic components, plus “steel and some other industries.” However, according to CNN, federal trade data from the Commerce Department show the top category of products goods imported to the U.S. through November 2024 was motor vehicles, which will be severely impacted once tariffs take effect.

As CNN reported, every “Made in USA” passenger vehicle — 10.2 million were assembled in the U.S. in 2024 — is built with Mexican and Canadian parts. With Canadian and Mexican governments promising retaliatory action if Trump imposes duties on imports, automakers and dealerships are going to have to prepare for potential car inventory and parts supply shortages or possibly production shutdowns and job losses similar to what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tariff standoff with Canada and Mexico could lead to repercussions felt within every industry segment and could increase the cost for new vehicles, which are already beyond what many Americans can afford. A price hike of $3,000 for the average car seems to be the consensus among industry analysts, according to MarketWatch.

Here is a roundup of some car brands that could be affected immediately by Trump’s expected tariff agenda.

Stellantis

The multinational auto giant owns 14 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM. It also sources vehicles and operates many plants north and south of the U.S., according to Car and Driver.

