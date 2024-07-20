Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Many factors affect your car insurance rates, but your car make and model are among the top considerations. Car brands that typically have fewer liability claims and fewer emergency fund-draining repairs are cheaper to insure than others.

Here’s a look at the car brands that are the cheapest to insure, as identified by MarketWatch Guides.

Explore More: 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

©News Mazda USA

1. Mazda

Average cost to insure: $138 per month or $1,658 per year

The average cost to insure a Mazda is about 4% less than the national average cost, MarketWatch Guides reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover More: These 6 Affordable Cars Should Last Throughout Your Entire Retirement

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen

2. Volkswagen

Average cost to insure: $142 per month or $1,707 per year

The average cost to insure a Volkswagen is about 1% less than the national average.

Trending Now: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

©Subaru Media

3. Subaru

Average cost to insure: $146 per month or $1,752 each year

Although the average cost to insure a Subaru is $146 per month, some insurers offer coverage for under $100, MarketWatch Guides found.

©Stellantis Media

4. Jeep

Average cost to insure: $153 per month or $1,833 per year

Although Jeep is one of the least expensive car brands to insure overall, your actual rate will depend on the model.

©Honda News

5. Honda

Average cost to insure: $156 per month or $1,869 each year

Driving a Honda can save you on insurance compared to other car brands.

Insurance cost data is sourced from MarketWatch Guides and is accurate as of April 11, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Car Brands That Are the Cheapest To Insure