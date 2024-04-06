5 Best New Trucks That Are Worth Every Penny

©Ford

When you’re in the market for a new truck, you’re likely looking for a vehicle that’s both capable and reliable. And because they don’t come cheap, it’s important to know you’re getting a truck that will live up to your expectations.

GOBankingRates sourced Kelley Blue Book to find the best new trucks that are worth every penny — here are the vehicles that made the cut.

2024 Ford F150

Winner for: Best Full-Size Truck; Highest Horsepower Truck

Starting MSRP: $36,770

Kelley Blue Book calls the Ford F150 “a king among full-size pickup trucks.” Highlights of this vehicle include class-leading abilities, a wide range of options and outstanding ride quality.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Winner for: Best Mid-Size Truck

Starting MSRP: $31,500

KBB gave the Tacoma high marks for its refinement and capabilities. It’s available in a number of options ranging from basic to luxurious, and there is a hybrid option as well.

2024 Ford Maverick

Winner for: Most Fuel-Efficient Truck

Starting MSRP: $23,815

The competitive pricing and versatility make the Ford Maverick a winner in its category, KBB reported.

2023 Ford F150 SuperCrew Cab

Winner for: Best Hybrid Truck

Starting MSRP: $33,835

The hybrid version of the Ford F150 “features class-exclusive advanced technology that optimizes power and performance,” Ford states on its site.

2024 Ford F150 Lightning

Winner for: Best Electric Truck

Starting MSRP: $49,995

The F150 Lightning is pricey — and can get very expensive with upgrades — but it’s worth the cost, according to the KBB review. The truck boasts up to 320 miles of range, “impressive” performance and advanced technology features.

