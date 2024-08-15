5 Best Target Finds for September for Under $25

jimkruger / iStock.com

September represents the moment that summer hands the baton off to fall. The outdoor pools are closed and the schools are open again. The beach enters its off-season and that familiar whiff of pumpkin spice enters the air.

It’s a transitional time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a few constants in your life. If you’re a regular Target shopper, you’ll retain the ability to get fantastic deals for the items that help you and your home stay healthier, happier and whole-heartedly ready for the changing seasons.

GOBankingRates took a look at some of the items you can find at Target in September for under $25.

Peakform Laptop Table

Whether you’re heading back to school or simply looking to make your home office — which, more often than not, ends up as your living room — more comfortable, you can use this sturdy laptop table to make work easier. Easily adjustable legs make this perfectly portable desk more convenient. With a top pencil ledge, you can keep your laptop secure, and there’s even room for a mouse. That’s a lot of benefit for the low price of $24.99.

So Yummy by bella Air Fryer

Perfect for preparing many dorm room delicacies, this air fryer is capable of making anything from crisp, fall vegetables and chicken, empanadas, donuts and even cake. Ideal for making comfort food on a night away from home with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying, it also comes in beautiful red, purple and navy blue. It’s compact in size and in price, available for only $19.99.

Cosmetic and Vanity Organizer

Want to look good while doing good for the planet? Try this eco-friendly organizer for your cosmetics and makeup supplies. It’s made from bamboo, a highly renewable material, and sturdy enough that you’ll never want to go back to cheaper plastic beauty product bags. Though it provides easy storage for even smaller spaces, like dorm rooms, it can hold a whole lot, including several brushes, two jars or cups, a mirror or smartphone, as well as a large central area for your jewelry or other items. Get it for only $24.95.

High-Quality Furniture Risers

Instead of buying a new bed frame to get some height for your mattress, why not use these bed risers to get a similar effect? You’ll spend a whole lot less on them, with this set from Target only costing $18.99.

Halloween Decorative Pumpkin Prop

Technically, this super-cool pumpkin inflatable is for Halloween. But with such a vibrant design, you might consider finding a way to keep this jack o’ lantern out all year. It would look good in a Santa hat, or Cupid’s wings, wouldn’t it? In all seriousness, whether you’re looking for an early discount on Halloween decor or getting bold with your everyday style, this blow mold for $5 on the dot is a good deal.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Target Finds for September for Under $25