5 Best Passive Income Books That Can Help You Earn More Money

Earning money for doing (next to) nothing — sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? For some people, it’s reality, and they’ve written books about it, so you can do it too.

What is Passive Income?

Passive income means making money without working – putting your income on autopilot. Investing in securities and real estate is a popular way of generating passive income. While some work may be required upfront, the goal is to ultimately generate enough income to live the way you want without doing much else besides monitoring your portfolio.

Books That Teach You How to Earn Money From Passive Income

Many people who successfully live off passive income have written books about it. These books provide them with – you guessed it – even more passive income! But they can also help you learn to do what they did.

Here are 5 books to help you earn more money from passive income.

The Unemployed Millionaire: Escape the Rat Race, Fire Your Boss and Live Life on YOUR Terms by Matt Morris

Read how Matt Morris went from entrepreneur to homeless to self-made millionaire. Proving that it does not, in fact, take money to make money, Morris can walk you through the process to get your idea to a successful business in as little as a year.

The 4-Hour Work Week by Tim Ferriss

The classic guide to working on your own terms includes case studies and tips from those who have turned their passions into money-making machines.

Passive Income Freedom: 23 Passive Income Blueprints: Go Step-by-Step from Complete Beginner to $5,000 – $10,000/mo in the Next Six Months! by Gundi Gabrielle

Gabrielle would have cornered the market if enthusiasm was the only requirement to earn passive income. But in addition to being affirming, this book includes practical advice on how to generate the income you want, and keep it going for the long term.

Passive Income, Aggressive Retirement: The Secret to Freedom, Flexibility and Financial Independence (and How to Get Started) by Rachel Richards

This comprehensive and realistic how-to guide shows you how to create a passive income stream that lets you work where, when and how much you want and live on your terms.

Quit Like a Millionaire: No Gimmicks, Luck or Trust Fund Required by Kristy Shen and Bryce Leung, with a foreword by JL Collins.

Kristy Shen and Bryce Leung are proponents of the FIRE movement, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. This book will take you through the process of living frugally and investing the money you save by doing so, with the ultimate goal of retiring at an age most people only dream about.

Despite its name, passive income isn’t going to fall from the sky. But by reading up on how others have done it and applying their techniques, you may be able to live off passive income, too.

