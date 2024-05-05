5 Best Mother’s Day Items To Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Budget

Marina113 / iStock.com

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent more than $250 on Mother’s Day last year for a combined $33.5 billion tribute to the country’s moms.

But if you live near a Dollar Tree, you can celebrate your own mother for much less. With a few bucks and a little creativity, you can let Mom know you care on Sunday, May 12, no matter your budget.

Here’s how.

See Now: Dollar Tree Raising Prices: What To Know About the $7 Items



Save More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Heart-Shaped Trinket Boxes

Perfect for earrings, rings, beads or anything tiny she won’t want to lose, Dollar Tree’s heart-shaped trinket boxes are a big gift in a small package with an even smaller price tag. They’re just $1.25 each, measure 3.125″ x 4.875″ x 2.5,” and close with hinged, heart-shaped lids. They’re available in purple, pink, white or green and have a 4-star rating from buyers who might have made their own mothers smile with the very same purchase.

A Basket of Personal Care Products

If you’re looking for a prepared gift basket, Dollar Tree probably isn’t your best bet — but they sell what you need to DIY one for a whole lot less.

ADVERTISEMENT

A weaving straw plate basket with an earthy look that’s available in three different colors sells for just $1.25. If that’s not quite your style, Dollar Tree has many comparable alternatives in plastic, wood, metal and other materials for at or near the same price.

Measuring 6.4″ x 6.4″, it’s small, so you’ll only need a few products to fill it out as a presentable gift basket of bathroom products. More than 40 shampoos and conditioners cost $1.25 and Dollar Tree sells about half as many hair styling products at the same price. There’s also body wash, soap and the list goes on.

A trio of items plus the basket with some decorative shredded filler — also $1.25 — will set you back just $6.25.

Story continues

A Quartet of Cookbooks

If your mom is a whiz in the kitchen, Dollar Tree sells a set of four 8″ x 7″ Food We Love cookbooks that she can use to step up her culinary game even further. They include:

Simple Sweets ($1.25): Desserts and treats like sugar cookies and chocolate mousse.

Mexican ($1.25): Recipes for guacamole, beef burritos, garlic shrimp tacos and more.

Five-Star Brunch ($1.25): Learn to make delicacies like quiche Lorraine, banana bread and spinach feta omelets.

Soups, Stews, and Bowls ($1.25): Includes hearty fare like sausage and bean stew, salmon teriyaki bowls and more.

The entire set will delight Mom for just $5.

A Coffee Care Package

If your mom is a coffee connoisseur, Dollar Tree offers the chance to DIY an early-morning dream come true.

The store sells dozens of something-for-everyone coffee mugs for $1.25 — options include themed, plain, painted, monogrammed, inspirational quotes and more.

Dollar Tree also sells 4-ounce sampler bags of specialty coffee worthy of the grocery store’s gourmet aisle, like the Harry and David Breakfast Blend, Harry and David Vanilla Crème Brulee and Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla, all for $1.25.

Put all three in the mug and spice things up with a ribbon or bow — there are dozens of choices for $1.25 — and you’ve made Mom’s mornings that much brighter for $6.25.

A Sweet Gift Basket

Then, of course, there are the moms who are driven by their sweet tooths above all else. If yours fits the bill, take your pick of boxed movie theater candy — dark or milk chocolate Raisinets, Junior Caramels, Milk Duds, The Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites, etc.

From there, move over to the chocolate aisle, where you’ll find offerings like Landmark Confections dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate bars, raspberry-filled dark chocolate bars, caramel-filled milk chocolate bars, peanut clusters, peanut butter cups, double-dipped chocolate-covered peanuts and more, as well as many sugar-free offerings from brands like Russell Stover.

Same as with personal care products, just select the basket of your choice — like the sweets themselves, they’re all $1.25 — and fancy things up with decorative filler and a bow or ribbon. If you choose five chocolate and candy selections, the whole package will cost you an even $10.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Mother’s Day Items To Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Budget