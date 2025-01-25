5 Apple Products to Consider Selling If You Need Quick Cash

Apple products are always in high demand, so if you have unused devices lying around your house and need to come up with cash quickly, purging your junk drawer of unused technology is a great way to go.
Here are five Apple products to consider selling to fill your budget gap.
iPhones
Apple has historically released a new iPhone version every year in September. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest releases, you might have a stack of old iPhones collecting dust. Your old and unused iPhones make a great item to sell for cash to people who may want an upgrade without purchasing the latest version.
Consider listing your old iPhones on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Unlocked iPhones will sell quickly.
“If you have a recent iPhone model, such as the iPhone 14 or 15, it’s one of the easiest Apple products to sell,” says Luna Kandy, CEO of Luna Candy Co. “iPhones consistently hold their value due to their popularity and Apple’s long-standing reputation for quality. Buyers are always looking for these phones because they know they’ll get years of software support and a reliable device.”
Kandy continues, “For a gently used iPhone 14 Pro, you might expect anywhere from $600 to $900, depending on the condition, storage size, and whether you include accessories. Even slightly older models, like the iPhone 13, can fetch $400 to $600.”
Apple Watch
Why not sell an Apple Watch alongside your iPhone? Pairing two devices together allows you to upsell your iPhone and earn extra cash. Even if you don’t have an iPhone to pair the sale with, the Apple Watch is still a good item to sell on its own.
Like the iPhone, Apple generally announces a new watch model in September. Some people will prefer to buy the latest version, while others will look for a used and more affordable version. If you need some fast money, consider selling your Apple Watch. Bonus points if you sell your watch around the start of the New Year, as most people pursue fitness goals.
AirPods
AirPods are all the hype between the wireless earbuds and the headphone version. Selling your used ones can get you some quick cash. While the Apple AirPods retail new for $200, the AirPods Max costs around $500. Selling these items at half the cost is a great way to earn some cash. Consider throwing in an Apple-certified charging cord when selling your wireless AirPods to maximize your sale price.
iPad
The Apple iPad is a versatile device with countless uses. People are always looking for a new device to complete schoolwork, track their budget or use in their business. Not everyone has the funds to buy the latest iPad at retail price, which is why there’s high demand in the resale market. If you want to make some quick cash, list your iPad for sale, even if it isn’t the newest version. You might be surprised at how much people are willing to pay.
MacBooks
If you need some quick cash, the first Apple product you should consider selling is a MacBook. New MacBooks can be expensive, so many people scour the internet for used options in good condition. If you want to make a quick sale, consider listing your MacBook, even if it is a few years old. MacBooks are a hot commodity, especially around the start of the school year.
“MacBooks, especially the MacBook Air and Pro models with Apple’s M1 or M2 chips, are another great option if you need a larger sum quickly,” said Kandy. “These laptops are in demand due to their excellent performance and longevity. They appeal to students, professionals and creatives alike, so they attract a broad audience of buyers.”
“A MacBook Air with the M2 chip can sell for $800 to $1,200, depending on its specs and condition,” continued Kandy. “The MacBook Pro models, especially those with higher RAM and storage, can go for $1,200 to $2,000.”
The Bottom Line
Apple products tend to hold their value, with the company having a strong brand image and market presence. This means your Apple products make great items to sell if you need quick cash. There’s always someone willing to purchase used products at a discounted price.
