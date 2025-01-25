5 Apple Products to Consider Selling If You Need Quick Cash

iStock / iStock

Apple products are always in high demand, so if you have unused devices lying around your house and need to come up with cash quickly, purging your junk drawer of unused technology is a great way to go.

Learn More: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Read Next: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here are five Apple products to consider selling to fill your budget gap.

iPhones

Apple has historically released a new iPhone version every year in September. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest releases, you might have a stack of old iPhones collecting dust. Your old and unused iPhones make a great item to sell for cash to people who may want an upgrade without purchasing the latest version.

Consider listing your old iPhones on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Unlocked iPhones will sell quickly.

“If you have a recent iPhone model, such as the iPhone 14 or 15, it’s one of the easiest Apple products to sell,” says Luna Kandy, CEO of Luna Candy Co. “iPhones consistently hold their value due to their popularity and Apple’s long-standing reputation for quality. Buyers are always looking for these phones because they know they’ll get years of software support and a reliable device.”

Kandy continues, “For a gently used iPhone 14 Pro, you might expect anywhere from $600 to $900, depending on the condition, storage size, and whether you include accessories. Even slightly older models, like the iPhone 13, can fetch $400 to $600.”

Find Out: This Common Monthly Payment Is Costing You Millions, According to Dave Ramsey

Apple Watch

Why not sell an Apple Watch alongside your iPhone? Pairing two devices together allows you to upsell your iPhone and earn extra cash. Even if you don’t have an iPhone to pair the sale with, the Apple Watch is still a good item to sell on its own.

Like the iPhone, Apple generally announces a new watch model in September. Some people will prefer to buy the latest version, while others will look for a used and more affordable version. If you need some fast money, consider selling your Apple Watch. Bonus points if you sell your watch around the start of the New Year, as most people pursue fitness goals.

AirPods

AirPods are all the hype between the wireless earbuds and the headphone version. Selling your used ones can get you some quick cash. While the Apple AirPods retail new for $200, the AirPods Max costs around $500. Selling these items at half the cost is a great way to earn some cash. Consider throwing in an Apple-certified charging cord when selling your wireless AirPods to maximize your sale price.

Story Continues