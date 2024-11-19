5 Affordable Southern Cities To Retire In That Are Not in Florida

JNix / Shutterstock.com

Retirees have long flocked to the South for its relaxed pace, warm climate and low living costs. Florida was always the jewel of the region. But in recent years, the state’s insurance premiums have skyrocketed, its extreme weather events have become more frequent and severe, it took on a starring role in America’s political and culture wars, and many areas are now saturated and unaffordable.

But there are plenty of alternatives to the Sunshine State.

Be Aware: Avoid This Retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up to $300K

For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

A new GOBankingRates study identified the best Southern cities based on costs, crime, the percentage of seniors in the population and overall livability.

Here are the top five cities for retirees that aren’t in Florida.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Beyond Statistics: A Real Estate Pro Who Knows the South Explains the Data

Mike Wall is a full-time realtor and real estate investor who has sold more than 1,700 homes, flipped over 100 and owns 31 investment properties. A 23-year industry veteran and founder of EZ Sell Homebuyers, he’s helped hundreds of retirees find homes, “many of whom have retired and moved south,” he said.

He knows why the following cities rose to the top of the GOBankingRates research project.

“The cities listed each offer unique benefits that make them particularly attractive to retirees on a budget,” Wall said. “They have a blend of affordability, healthcare access, recreational activities and community support, making them ideal for retirees looking to enjoy their golden years without breaking the bank. Based on my extensive experience in real estate, here’s why these cities stand out.”

Consider This: 9 Things To Downsize in Retirement That Aren’t Your Home

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

GJGK Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Woodlands, Texas

Livability score: 90

Population: 115,716

65+ population: 13.34%

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.68

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.37

Total monthly expenditures: $1,778

Retirees flock to The Woodlands, first and foremost, because it’s affordable.

“The Woodlands offers a cost of living that is lower than the national average, particularly in terms of housing costs,” Wall said. “This aspect is crucial for retirees looking to maximize their retirement savings.”

The Lone Star State, in general, also offers retirees a big financial benefit.

“Texas does not have a state income tax, which can significantly benefit retirees on a fixed income,” Wall said. “The area boasts high-quality healthcare facilities, an essential factor for retirees, and there’s a strong sense of community with plenty of recreational and leisure activities designed for seniors, including golf courses, walking trails and community centers.”