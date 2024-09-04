5 Affordable Clothing Brands That Use Reliable Fabrics and Materials

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While fast fashion is easy to come by with brands like Shein, Zara and Temu readily available — and easy on the wallet (for the budget-conscious), the quality of the clothing can often be questionable. Today’s consumers are demanding more transparency from brands regarding fabric makeup and clothing quality that aligns with the price.

Shoppers are tired of paying luxury prices for “linen blends” and misleading fabric labels that enable brands to sell low-quality clothing at high prices. To help you find clothing that offers true value, GOBankingRates consulted with fashion experts to highlight brands that deliver both quality and affordability.

Here are five affordable clothing brands that prioritize quality and craftsmanship without the hefty price tag.

In contrast, here are four clothing brands fashion experts say to skip over.

Everlane

Renowned for their mission to be environmentally friendly and reduce their carbon footprint, mindful fashion manufacturing is at the forefront for Everlane.

“To reduce their impact, they utilize certified recycled, organic, renewable and responsibly sourced materials such as farm-traceable cotton, regenerative wool, recycled polyester, responsible wool and cashmere to name a few,” said Juanita Carmet, fashion expert and strategist at Dona Jo. “Everlane stands out for its commitment to sustainability and timeless essentials made of high-quality fabrics and superior craftsmanship.”

Best known for their everyday wear, Everlane offers casual basics from workwear to shoes and bags, highlighting versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down. From their Cheeky Straight Jean priced at $118 and the Cocoon Crew Sweater at $110, the brand offers sustainable clothing at a price point far lower than many of its competitors.

With more consumers of today seeking out transparent brands, Everlane is ahead of the game by offering just that.

“The brand is known for its ‘radical transparency’ as they provide detailed information about the cost breakdown, factories manufacturers and carbon footprint of their products,” Carmet said. “Everlane appeals to an educated consumer who values high-quality, transparency, ethical practices and minimalistic style in their fashion choices.”

Pact

Affordability and quality materials meet at Pact. This Colorado-based brand specializes in organic cotton, is Fair Trade Certified and is carbon neutral, offering high-quality products at an attainable price.

“Pact only uses organic materials to produce their garments,” Carmet said. “The majority of their garments are made with GOTS-certified organic cotton that ensures that their fabrics are made with the highest standard for organic materials and sustainable manufacturing.”

Pact offers high-quality breathable and comfortable fabrics while meeting the budget of the average consumer. Their bestselling women’s Double Gauze Wide Leg Pant fall at $78 and their men’s Softspun Crew Neck T-shirt at $28. Plus, with styles that can be dressed and styled in multiple ways, the company emphasizes intentional shopping over overconsumption.

“Pact is known for their simplicity and use of cotton to create styles across several categories including everyday basics, dresses, activewear and loungewear,” Carmet said. “With their classic approach to design, their items are perfect for layering.”

Taking an extra step for their clothes’ lifespan, Pact also considers how their styles can be given another life through a renewal program. Not only does this reduce waste but it also serves as a testament to the quality and durability of their products.

“The brand has a Give Back Box program, where ​​you can send back your gently worn Pact clothing to be donated to those in need,” Carmet said.

Kotn

Known for simple, timeless and lasting quality clothes, Kotn’s clothing highlights uplifting the people who made their clothes and the places where they are made.

“Kotn works directly with farmers to produce BCI-certified organic Egyptian cotton and is recognized as a certified B Corporation company voted ‘Best for the World’ with the fourth-highest B Impact Score of apparel brands in North America,” Carmet said. “Their organic cotton reduces the use of harmful chemicals and promotes ethical practices such as optimizing water usage.”

Focusing on well-made essentials, Kotn eliminates the frills and focuses on the basics, offering intentional styles that can be worn for years.

“Kotn mostly focuses its production on the simplistically designed essentials which are made from cotton-based Egyptian fabric,” said Jessica Mor, CEO of 3RD ROCK Clothing, a sustainable well-tailored activewear line. “This brand has a great sense of sourcing and also provides transparency of what the consumers are putting on and buying.”

Kotn offers high-quality, affordable basics for men and women, as well as bedding and bath products. The brand’s commitment to quality comes at a reasonable price, with items like the men’s Easy Crew T-shirt priced at $38, a women’s racer-style tank for $35 and a fitted sheet and pillowcase set in white for $175.

Patagonia

Outdoor activewear and recreational company, Patagonia stands out among competitors for its thoughtfully designed pieces, prioritizing durability, function and longevity.

“Patagonia is famous for its extensive outdoor collections and for the fact that they are a very eco-friendly business,” Mor said. “Materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester and hemp are used. The company supports fair labor conditions and various environment-friendly initiatives, which appeal to outdoor lovers and eco-friendly consumers alike.”

At Patagonia, quality is measured by an unconventional philosophy where profitability isn’t the main goal. Instead, the brand uses a 10-point system to score the quality of its products, with criteria such as:

Does it cause any unnecessary harm?

Is it multifunctional?

Is it durable?

Products that fall short are either dropped or improved before hitting the market.

The brand’s offerings combine quality and affordability, with their highest product score belonging to the Men’s Long-Sleeved T-shirt with a pocket, which falls at $49 and the women’s Better Sweater pullover at $139.

Boden

Originality is at the forefront of Boden’s designs, which focus on clothes that will enjoy a long and happy life. Boden’s styles are like a breath of fresh air, featuring hand-drawn print fabrics, timeless styles and an indescribable playful element. While the clothing is beautiful, it’s also intentional, as the company cuts no corners on quality and honesty.

“At the core of Boden is sustainability,” Carmet said. “They work alongside brands such as Tencel and Lenzing and have crafted an expansive collection of new-gen, sustainable fabrics that are better for both consumers and the environment. Boden breathes sustainability inside and out from their fabrics and production to their packaging and carbon footprint.”

With style offerings for women, girls, boys, babies and toddlers, Boden stands out for its wide range of products. From dresses, swimwear, athleisure and workwear, Boden’s diverse selection offers something for everyone.

“Many clothing brands that use reliable materials don’t offer styles that are suitable for the workplace,” Carmet said. “Boden offers a large assortment of workwear designs made with sustainable fabrics. Boden caters to style-conscious individuals who appreciate classic, colorful clothing with a elegantly, playful twist.”

Beloved products from the brand include the Westbourne Linen Trousers for $140, the Eva Cashmere T-shirt for $145 and the Aemile Long-Sleeved Midi Dress for $120.

