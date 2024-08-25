5 Affordable Car Brands That Rarely Need Repairs

Pattanaphong Khuankaew / Getty Images

Having a reliable, cost-effective car isn’t just good for your wallet but also a must-have for many. With the cost of living skyrocketing over the last five years, owning a car has gotten really expensive. While the sticker price has dropped since the pandemic, the cost of insurance and repairs are surging.

“The cost of used cars now has dropped back to normal, but all other expenses related to cars, like insurance premiums, repair services, and replacement parts, have drastically increased recently,” Rachel Cruze said in a YouTube video. “Not to mention, interest rates being crazy high over the past couple of years, which affects you big time if you’re taking out a car loan.”

There are several reasons why the price of car repairs is increasing.

“We’re now experiencing a shortage of mechanics and other service professionals who specialize in car repairs AKA essential worker jobs that help keep society running smoothly literally are becoming less popular for young adults today,” Cruze said.

According to CNBC, other factors are also contributing, which include:

Heavier and more complex vehicles

New materials and manufacturing methods

Pandemic induced supply shortages

These days, Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever, per S&P Global Mobility, and repairs are inevitable. “The average age of cars and light trucks in the United States has risen again to a new record of 12.6 years in 2024, up by two months over 2023”, the site stated.

Properly maintaining a car can extend the lifespan significantly, but there are affordable cars that don’t require as much time in the mechanic’s shop. Here are five car brands that rarely need repairs, according to Consumer Reports, which include oil changes, tires, and more in their findings.

Tesla

1-5 year cost: $580

6-10 year cost: $3,455

10-year total cost: $4,035

The only EV to make the list is Telsa, which takes the top spot for cheapest repairs. The brand is known for its luxury features, fun driving experience, and positive environmental impact. The Model Y Long Range RWD starts at $31,490.

Buick

1-5 year cost: $900

6-10 year cost: $4,000

10-year total cost: $4,900

There”s a lot to like about Buick. The overall brand has a sporty chic design, is equipped with the latest tech features, and is fuel-efficient. Plus, they’re a great price. The 2025 Buick Envista starts at just $22,900.

Toyota

1-5 year cost: $1,125

6-10 year cost: $ 3,775

10-year total cost: $4,900

Toyotas are built to last and have long been known for their dependability. But they’re also inexpensive to maintain, according to CR, and budget-friendly. The wildly popular Camry’s starting price point is $22,050, with a hybrid option available.

Lincoln

1-5 year cost: $940

6-10 year cost: $4,100

10-year total cost: $5,040

Known for its cool style, comfort, advanced tech features, and sophistication, Lincoln is a reliable luxury brand. According to Kelly Blue Book, the starting price for a 2024 Lincoln Corsair is $38,730.

Ford

1-5 year cost: $1,100

6-10 year cost: $4,300

10-year total cost: $5,400

Besides its affordability, great value, and reliability, Ford has been an iconic American symbol for decades. With its cultural impact and continued innovation, Ford remains a leading brand for consumers. A 2024 Ford F-150 XL Model starts at $36,965.

