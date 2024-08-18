5 Affordable Car Brands That Have a Luxury Lineup

Tramino / Getty Images

Finding the right balance between affordability and luxury can be tricky when you’re looking for a new car. Typically when you choose luxury, it means your budget will suffer. But there are some options out there that offer a good mix.

Many people think luxury cars are always expensive, but some car brands offer vehicles for every budget, in both affordable and luxury options. That way you can experience a bit of the brand’s luxury without having to go all out on cost. Whether you’re upgrading your everyday car or looking for something a bit more refined, these automobiles are a good investment.

“Most car manufacturers have a luxury trim line,” said Chris Pyle, automotive expert at JustAnswer. “Luxury though, means many different things to many different people. To me, it is a Ford Super Duty, with large tires, a winch, extra lights, and a paint color that pops. To another, it may be a decked-out Jeep Wrangler. To my wife, it is all the bells and whistles, a sunroof, and leather seats. She has a Ford Explorer with every option there is.”

Here are five affordable car brands that have a luxury lineup.

Lincoln

Lincoln is Ford’s luxury brand, and they’re known for their high-end vehicles. But they also offer models that are more price-conscious. If you want a car that feels more upscale without going overboard, Lincoln might be worth a look.

“Lincoln makes many luxury cars/SUVs that are affordable,” said Pyle. “They come with all the features you could ever think about. They look good inside and out. Nice-looking wheels and chrome on the exterior, wood grain on the interior.”

For instance, the Lincoln Corsair is a compact SUV that offers a decent mix of comfort and features without being out of reach for many buyers. It’s the most affordable Lincoln in their lineup, giving buyers a taste of Lincoln luxury for less money. The Corsair is a small SUV with a stylish design, but it doesn’t carry the hefty price tag of a full-blown luxury car.

Cadillac

Cadillac is the luxury division of General Motors, and has been a symbol of American luxury for a long time. They’re known for their bold designs and style. But they also offer some models that are more reasonably priced. This means more people can afford a Cadillac — the brand keeps its luxury status while offering cheaper options. Win-win.

“Cadillac has always been known for a nice ride,” said Pyle. “I do not believe the exterior is all that appealing for some models but the inside is top notch. I think they have the most comfortable seats of any manufacturer. Nice enough for the president, as well.”

“Cadillac is an American staple and offers luxury vehicles for under $40,000, such as the Cadillac CT4 Luxury Sedan,” said Michael Santiago,” senior financial editor at RetireGuide.com. “Even the luxurious SUV, the 2024 XT4, starts at $37,895, offering excellent value for its price.”

The Cadillac CT4 is a luxury sedan that’s also Cadillac’s cheapest car. It’s a smaller sedan that provides some luxury touches without being too pricey. The CT4 competes with other brands’ entry-level models, with its sporty design and good performance. It’s a great choice if you’re a first-time luxury car buyer.

Audi

Audi is a German brand which is part of the Volkswagen Group, known for the quality engineering of its luxury cars. It’s seen as a premium brand, but they also have some more affordable cars. Audi puts its best features in all its cars — this lets buyers get Audi quality at every price point.

“Audi makes a good-looking car,” said Pyle. “What I like most is the different shapes like the door panels, dash, and center console. There are many different angles and shapes, not just flat and square. The angles and curves they integrate make it look and feel sporty.”

“Audi is synonymous with luxury and is also one of the more affordable luxury brands in the US,” said Santiago. “Models like the 2024 Audi A3 are priced around $36,000, making it a worthy investment. While Audi offers more expensive vehicles, such as the Q8, other options like the Audi Q3 provide luxury at a more modest price of around $37,400.”

The Audi A3 is their least expensive model. It’s a small sedan with Audi’s signature features. Even with its more accessible cost, the A3 includes many features that Audi is known for, making it a great option for those looking for luxury on a budget. The A3 gives buyers a chance to own an Audi for less money.

Lexus

Lexus is Toyota’s luxury brand, with Toyota’s legendary reliability.

“The longevity is there, but they add many extras to the car to make it feel like you are in an expensive yacht,” said Pyle. “They may not be the head turners but you will be pleased each time you need to take the car for a drive. You will appreciate the accents incorporated into the interior.”

The Lexus ES is an example of a car that offers a comfortable and refined driving experience at a price that’s comparable to many non-luxury models. It provides a step up in quality, allowing you to enjoy a bit of luxury without such a high cost.

Acura

Acura is the luxury division of Honda, known for balancing performance and luxury, shares Aivaras Grigelevicius, an automotive expert at carVertical. “Acura’s engineering department takes Honda vehicles and makes thousands of small changes to make them quieter, responsive, comfortable, and luxurious, without drastically increasing the price,” he said.

Santiago agrees, adding that “Acura is known for models like the Integra, which is one of the least expensive cars in its class.” A 2024 Integra can cost around $32,995, making it much cheaper than other Acura models and other luxury brands. Another affordable option is the RDX, priced around $46,000 for the 2025 model.

The Integra is an entry-level sedan that provides a comfortable ride and modern features at a lower price point. It’s a great way to get into the Acura brand without spending your entire savings on a car.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Affordable Car Brands That Have a Luxury Lineup