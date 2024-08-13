Are 4Sight Holdings Limited's (JSE:4SI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

4Sight Holdings (JSE:4SI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on 4Sight Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for 4Sight Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

ADVERTISEMENT

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 4Sight Holdings is:

9.2% = R28m ÷ R309m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

4Sight Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

As you can see, 4Sight Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 31%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, 4Sight Holdings saw an exceptional 57% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared 4Sight Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 30%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about 4Sight Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is 4Sight Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

4Sight Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 53%, meaning the company only retains 47% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

While 4Sight Holdings has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we feel that 4Sight Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of 4Sight Holdings' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.