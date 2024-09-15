With 46% stake, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Provident Financial Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in Provident Financial Holdings is 13%

Every investor in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Provident Financial Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Provident Financial Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Provident Financial Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Provident Financial Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 14% of Provident Financial Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Provident Savings Bank, FSB Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust, with ownership of 9.1%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.1% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Donavon Ternes, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Provident Financial Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.. Insiders own US$13m worth of shares in the US$101m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Provident Financial Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

