Heat Waves Are Getting Worse in These 45 Cities

Over the next week, much of the United States will experience temperatures of 95 degrees or higher and the weather will be “miserably hot and humid,” the National Weather Service is warning. This latest heat wave is expected to stretch from the Midwest through the Northeast, putting more than 70 million people under heat watches, warnings and advisories.

In addition to daytime temperatures in the triple digits, dozens of locations are expected to experience record-high overnight temperatures, which can be especially dangerous because they put a person’s body under extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate the body’s temperature.

If you feel like heat waves are becoming more common, you’re not imagining things. According to new research from the U.S. Global Change Research Program, major cities in the U.S. experienced an average of two heat waves per year in the 1960s, and they’ve been hit with an average of six heat waves per year in the 2010s. Not only are heat waves occurring more frequently, but heat wave season is also lasting longer. Across the 50 major cities the research program analyzed, the average heat wave time period lasted 45 days longer in the 2010s than in the 1960s.

Do you think your city has been heating up? Keep reading to see how heat waves have changed in frequency and length in the 45 major American cities that were affected in both ways.

Albany, New York

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or 4 more heat waves

2 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or 4 more heat waves

2 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves

2 or fewer heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Atlanta

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Austin, Texas

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves

7 or 8 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Baltimore

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Birmingham, Alabama

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Boston

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant

Not statistically significant Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Buffalo, New York

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves

2 or fewer heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: Not statistically significant

Charlotte, North Carolina

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Chicago

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Cincinnati

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Cleveland

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Columbus, Ohio

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

The Impact of Weather: The 11 Costliest Hurricanes to Ever Hit the US

Dallas

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Detroit

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Fresno, California

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Hartford, Connecticut

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant

Not statistically significant Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Knoxville, Tennessee

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Las Vegas

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Los Angeles

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant

Not statistically significant Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Louisville, Kentucky

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Memphis, Tennessee

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Miami

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves

More than 8 heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Milwaukee

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Nashville, Tennessee

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

New Orleans

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves

More than 8 heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer

Oklahoma City

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Philadelphia

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Phoenix

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Pittsburgh

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Portland, Oregon

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Providence, Rhode Island

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves

2 or fewer heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

Raleigh, North Carolina

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Richmond, Virginia

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Salt Lake City

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

San Antonio

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer

San Francisco

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves

7 or 8 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves

More than 8 heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer

Seattle

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

St. Louis

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Tampa, Florida

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves

7 or 8 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Tucson, Arizona

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves

3 or 4 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves

5 or 6 more heat waves Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer

Click through to find out how you can prep your home for natural disasters.

More on Money

Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Heat waves were analyzed from 1961 to 2017 for 50 large U.S. metropolitan areas in terms of (1) changes in the number of heat waves per year (frequency) and (2) the number of days between the first and last heat wave of the year (season length). The data focuses on the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas that have available weather data from a consistent location, hence why major cities including Houston and New York were not included.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Heat Waves Are Getting Worse in These 45 Cities