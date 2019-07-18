Heat Waves Are Getting Worse in These 45 Cities

Over the next week, much of the United States will experience temperatures of 95 degrees or higher and the weather will be “miserably hot and humid,” the National Weather Service is warning. This latest heat wave is expected to stretch from the Midwest through the Northeast, putting more than 70 million people under heat watches, warnings and advisories.
In addition to daytime temperatures in the triple digits, dozens of locations are expected to experience record-high overnight temperatures, which can be especially dangerous because they put a person’s body under extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate the body’s temperature.
If you feel like heat waves are becoming more common, you’re not imagining things. According to new research from the U.S. Global Change Research Program, major cities in the U.S. experienced an average of two heat waves per year in the 1960s, and they’ve been hit with an average of six heat waves per year in the 2010s. Not only are heat waves occurring more frequently, but heat wave season is also lasting longer. Across the 50 major cities the research program analyzed, the average heat wave time period lasted 45 days longer in the 2010s than in the 1960s.
Do you think your city has been heating up? Keep reading to see how heat waves have changed in frequency and length in the 45 major American cities that were affected in both ways.
Albany, New York
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Atlanta
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Austin, Texas
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Baltimore
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Birmingham, Alabama
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Boston
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Buffalo, New York
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: Not statistically significant
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Chicago
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Cincinnati
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Cleveland
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Columbus, Ohio
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Dallas
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Detroit
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Fresno, California
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Hartford, Connecticut
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Knoxville, Tennessee
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Las Vegas
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Los Angeles
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: Not statistically significant
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Louisville, Kentucky
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Memphis, Tennessee
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Miami
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Milwaukee
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Nashville, Tennessee
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
New Orleans
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer
Oklahoma City
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Philadelphia
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Phoenix
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Pittsburgh
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Portland, Oregon
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Providence, Rhode Island
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 2 or fewer heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Richmond, Virginia
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Salt Lake City
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
San Antonio
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 21-40 days longer
San Francisco
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer
San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: More than 8 heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: More than 80 days longer
Seattle
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
St. Louis
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Tampa, Florida
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 7 or 8 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Tucson, Arizona
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 3 or 4 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 41-60 days longer
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Increase in the number of heat waves per year: 5 or 6 more heat waves
- Increase in the length of the heat wave season: 61-80 days longer
Methodology: Data was sourced from the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Heat waves were analyzed from 1961 to 2017 for 50 large U.S. metropolitan areas in terms of (1) changes in the number of heat waves per year (frequency) and (2) the number of days between the first and last heat wave of the year (season length). The data focuses on the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas that have available weather data from a consistent location, hence why major cities including Houston and New York were not included.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Heat Waves Are Getting Worse in These 45 Cities