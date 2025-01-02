With a 43% stake, MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights
-
Insiders appear to have a vested interest in MN Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership
-
The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company
-
To get a sense of who is truly in control of MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
So, insiders of MN Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MN Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.
View our latest analysis for MN Holdings Berhad
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MN Holdings Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that MN Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MN Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in MN Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Eng Toh with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 7.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.
We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of MN Holdings Berhad
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of MN Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM269m stake in this RM621m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MN Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 3.3%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for MN Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.