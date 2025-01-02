With a 43% stake, MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in MN Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutions own 16% of MN Holdings Berhad

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of MN Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MN Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MN Holdings Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that MN Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MN Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MN Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Eng Toh with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 7.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Note that two of the top three shareholders are also Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, once again pointing to significant ownership by company insiders.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

