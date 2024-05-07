With 43% ownership, Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Lovisa Holdings' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutions own 12% of Lovisa Holdings

A look at the shareholders of Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 43% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lovisa Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lovisa Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lovisa Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lovisa Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lovisa Holdings. Brett Blundy is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 4.4% and 2.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, ECP Asset Management Pty Ltd and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Victor Herrero Amigo, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lovisa Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Lovisa Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$3.5b, and insiders have AU$1.5b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Lovisa Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lovisa Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

