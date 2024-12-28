With 43% ownership in Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH), insiders continue to have the largest holding even though they have sold shares recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Combined Motor Holdings implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have sold recently

A look at the shareholders of Combined Motor Holdings Limited (JSE:CMH) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And insiders own the top position in the company’s share registry despite recent sales.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Combined Motor Holdings.

JSE:CMH Ownership Breakdown December 28th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Combined Motor Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Combined Motor Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Combined Motor Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

JSE:CMH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2024

Combined Motor Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. With a 35% stake, CEO Jebb McIntosh is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Stuart Jackson is also Chief Financial Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

