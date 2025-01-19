With 42% stake, Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) seems to have captured hedge funds investors' interest

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Scancell Holdings' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since hedge funds have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Scancell Holdings.

See our latest analysis for Scancell Holdings

AIM:SCLP Ownership Breakdown January 19th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Scancell Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Scancell Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Scancell Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:SCLP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2025

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 42% of Scancell Holdings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Redmile Group, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 5.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Vulpes Investment Management Private Limited and UBS Asset Management AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Story Continues