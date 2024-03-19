Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,860.58
    +23.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,178.51
    +29.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • DOW

    39,110.76
    +320.33 (+0.83%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7372
    -0.0017 (-0.23%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.44
    +0.72 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,576.38
    -4,511.78 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,161.30
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.71
    +10.97 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    -0.0430 (-0.99%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,166.79
    +63.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.82
    -0.51 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,738.30
    +15.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6782
    -0.0010 (-0.15%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP IN COUNTDOWN TO FED RATE ANNOUNCEMENT

More investors now see the possibility of a "no landing" scenario

$41-million surplus and other highlights from New Brunswick's 2024-25 budget

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government on Tuesday tabled its last budget before this year's provincial election. Here are some highlights.

- Budget of $13.3 billion, with 6.4 per cent increase in spending.

- Surplus of $40.9 million.

- Health care spending of $3.8 billion — virtually the same as what was spent in the fiscal year ending March 31.

- $1.9 billion for education, an increase of almost $200 million compared with what was spent in the year ending March 31.

- Provincial gross domestic product grew by an estimated 1.1 per cent in 2023 and is forecast to grow by 0.7 per cent in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Net debt projected to be $12.7 billion, representing 26.7 per cent of provincial GDP.

- An increase of 3.6 per cent in benefits for social assistance recipients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press