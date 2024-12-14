I Was $40K in Debt, Now I’m on Track To Be Financially Free Before 60: 6 Money Moves I Made

©Kathleen Marcell

Kathleen Marcell is a financial coach and founder of The Financial Reframe, but she wasn’t always savvy about her money. Marcell graduated college in 2008 with $40,000 worth of debt and was making $30,000 a year.

“My loans felt suffocating and I was completely overwhelmed by money,” she said. “At the time, I thought I should throw as much money at my loans as possible to try to pay them off quickly. Three years later, I was forced to quit a very high-stress job and I still had a substantial amount of debt, no income and less than $2,000 in savings.”

It was only when Marcell hit this financial rock bottom that she knew she needed to change.

“Once I landed in a new job, I committed to learning everything I could about personal finance so I would never be in that position again,” she said.

Thanks to a few key strategies, Marcell was able to get out of debt by age 26 and is now on track to achieve financial freedom by her early 50s. Here are the money moves she made that had the biggest impact.

Create a Plan for Getting Out of Debt

When you have thousands of dollars worth of debt, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You need a strategy for getting out of debt,” Marcell said. “It is important to prioritize high-interest debt, but depending on the interest rate, not all debt is bad and can actually be part of your overall strategy.”

Build Multiple Savings Funds

Marcell realized the importance of a robust emergency fund when her own personal savings dwindled below $2,000.

“You need to prioritize funding an emergency fund of three to six months of essential expenses to provide financial security in the event of losing employment or a medical emergency,” she said.

Marcell also advises creating savings buckets to prepare for one-off expenses.

“For example, instead of having to come up with $2,000 for a vacation, I started setting aside $166 a month into a vacation fund,” she said. “This ensured that all one-off expenses were a part of my overall plan and strategy, and made one-off expenses much less stressful.”

Have a Plan for Every Dollar

Marcell recommends creating a budget that gives every dollar a job. Once you have a plan in place, automate it.

“I was able to automate my finances so that my essential payments, debt payments, savings and investments were all coming out automatically on payday,” she said. “This strategy allowed me to know exactly how much money I could use every two weeks to fund everything nonessential.”

