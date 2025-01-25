With 40% stake, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Ultralife's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ultralife.

See our latest analysis for Ultralife

NasdaqGM:ULBI Ownership Breakdown January 25th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ultralife?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Ultralife already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ultralife, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:ULBI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2025

Ultralife is not owned by hedge funds. Bradford Whitmore is currently the largest shareholder, with 34% of shares outstanding. Visionary Wealth Advisors, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.6% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 6.3% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Ultralife

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Story Continues