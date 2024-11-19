4 Things You Need To Do Right Now If You Are Retired and Selling Your Home in 2025

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Selling your home in retirement used to be the norm, but that’s no longer the case. The majority of seniors (56%) surveyed by Fannie Mae last year said they never plan to sell their homes, while less than one in five (17%) said they’ve already sold or plan to sell. If you fall into the latter group, there are many things to consider before putting your home up for sale.

For You: The Best Retirement Towns for the Middle Class in 2024

Try This: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Most of those things apply to any home seller, regardless of their age. But a couple are especially applicable to retirees. Here are four things you should do now if you’re retired and plan to sell your home in 2025.

Next, check out the money moves wealthy people are making before the end of the year.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Research Local Market Trends

You’re probably familiar with the real estate adage that it’s all about “location, location, location.” Sure, it sounds like a cliché — but it’s also true. The price you ultimately get on your home is greatly influenced by comparable prices of similar homes in your area.

Nikki Beauchamp, an associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty in New York, recommended assessing the homes yours will compete with and determining which upgrade and repair investments make the most sense. Because many retirees have limited budgets, you might need to rethink your listing price if your finances don’t allow for improvements.

“You might know that your home needs a new kitchen and bathrooms, but you don’t have the liquidity to invest,” Beauchamp told GOBankingRates. “In this case, adjust the price accordingly. At minimum, I generally recommend that clients freshly paint and deep clean their homes.”

Be Aware: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in retirement

Learn What Appeals to Modern Homebuyers

In addition to ensuring that your home is competitive with others in your area, you should find out what modern homebuyers value. This might take a little extra research for retirees who’ve been living in the same home for decades and haven’t kept up with shifting home trends.

For example, the trend toward smaller families means large homes with multiple bedrooms might “overwhelm new buyers,” according to a blog from Steinborn & Associates, a New Mexico-based real estate and property management firm.

“Traditional energy-gobbling homes will be relegated to the ‘no’ list,” the blog noted. “A good agent will provide creative ideas to market a large home for extended family living as an ‘alternative living arrangement’ home, and energy conservation features will put your property at the top of the list.”