4 Things Boomers Should Consider Selling in Retirement

You don’t have to downsize when you retire, but it can certainly simplify things when it comes to your finances. It can bring in some extra cash, too.

Additionally, if you plan on moving at any point in the future, selling a few unused or unwanted items can help you prepare for that. Whether it’s for financial reasons or not, here are some things boomers should consider selling in retirement.

Your Home: Live Beneath Your Means

If you decide to sell your home, make sure it’s for the right reasons and that you’re not going to end up with something more expensive. Otherwise, the whole endeavor could end up being more stressful than it’s worth. However, living beneath your means in retirement is a savvy move, especially when you spend time traveling around and don’t need as much space.

“Selling a large home and moving into a smaller, more manageable space can reduce upkeep costs, property taxes, and utility bills,” said Scott Neu, financial advisor at Reinke Gray Wealth Management.

Plus, when you sell a home that’s just a bit too big, you may be able to get a decent chunk of cash out of it. The average home value in the U.S. is $361,282, according to Zillow. For someone who has paid off a house, that can be rather significant.

Extra Vehicles: Reduce Your Car Payments

The average used car price was $25,172 in August 2024, according to Kelley Blue Book. Even if you don’t get the maximum value out of it, selling a vehicle you rarely or never use could still bolster your retirement savings.

“If you’re no longer commuting or simply don’t need your own vehicle to get around, selling an extra car can save you significantly over insurance and maintenance costs alone, not to mention gas,” said Erika Kullberg, attorney, personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com.

Ask yourself how often you drive now and whether you’ll end up needing at least one vehicle to get around. If you anticipate needing to make it to, say, medical appointments, you might want to keep at least one car in the garage. The same goes for if you enjoy the freedom having a car gives you.

If you own a vehicle that’s eating into your retirement funds, you also could trade it in for a cheaper option. Before you do this, run the numbers to find out if you’re going to end up saving money.