4 States You Should Think Twice About Relocating to If Kamala Harris Wins

When planning a move to a new state, it’s important to consider everything from the local tax rates to the state’s laws. But the upcoming presidential election has the potential to significantly impact life in certain states.

If Kamala Harris wins the presidency, you might want to change your moving plans. Based on the political policies that Harris is campaigning on, these states might see significant changes and could encounter difficult transitions if Harris takes office.

Delaware

Delaware is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. According to Commodity, as of 2022, Denver derived 96.4% of its energy from fossil fuels, and just 3.6% of its energy from renewable energy sources.

Harris has stated that she will lower energy costs and create clean energy jobs. This shift away from fossil fuels and the increased focus on clean energy could spell economic trouble for states like Delaware, where energy-related revenues help fund schools, roads, and more.

In fact, a study by Resources for the Future found that wind and solar energy make up just 2% of energy-related revenues in states like Delaware. A drop in fossil fuel prices could leave people without jobs and states with less funding.

Florida

Florida has not adopted the Medicaid expansion, per KFF. Additionally, the state has implemented a six-week abortion ban, as CBS News reported.

Harris stated that she will not allow a national abortion ban to become law, and that she will sign a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide. Additionally, she stated that she will protect Social Security and Medicare by taxing billionaires. She’s also been outspoken about affordable health insurance and healthcare access, including highlighting that the Affordable Care Act helped people secure coverage during the Sept. 10 debate.

Texas

Like Florida, Texas has not adopted the Medicaid expansion. Abortion is also completely banned in Texas, according to Planned Parenthood. If Harris becomes president, Texas will see many of the healthcare shifts and potential abortion law shifts that Florida would experience.