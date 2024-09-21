4 Smart Ways To Find a Reliable Real Estate Agent

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Homebuyers and sellers can benefit from working with a reliable real estate agent. These people know how to find good homes for buyers and help sellers receive a competitive price for their property.

Most people prefer to work with real estate agents rather than handling real estate on their own. In fact, 89% of recent homebuyers worked with an agent or broker instead of navigating the entire process alone, according to The Close. However, some real estate agents are better than others.

These are some of the smart ways you can find a reliable real estate agent.

1. Look for Recent Property Sales in Your Area

You can view property sales in your community and see which real estate agent was involved in each transaction. Many real estate agents specialize in properties within a specific area.

Narrowing your search for these agents will ensure that you work with someone who knows about your neighborhood.

2. Jump on the Phone

Many real estate agents and brokers list their services on Google. A simple search for local real estate agents will reveal some options. Getting on the phone with some of them can help you gauge which agent may be right for you.

These are some of the questions you should ask a real estate agent:

How many homes have you sold?

How many clients do you have?

What is your marketing strategy?

How are you paid?

What is your availability?

It’s good to listen to how a real estate agent answers your questions, instead of just the answer. That way, you can gauge if the real estate agent is confident or unsure of themselves.

3. Ask in a Local Facebook Group

Local Facebook groups bring people together and can be a source of good recommendations. Asking your local group for some real estate agents will give you several choices. Some people will recommend their favorite real estate agent, while agents who see your post will quickly mention their services.

The advantage of using Facebook is that you can see a real estate agent’s social media profile if they respond to the post or message you directly. You can also search your local Facebook Group’s history to see if anyone has asked for a real estate agent in the past and what recommendations they received.

You will have to do some additional research to distinguish which real estate agent is the best. However, you can find some good real estate agents by asking in a social media group.

4. Get Referrals

A Facebook group isn’t the only place you can receive referrals. Homebuyers and sellers should also ask their family and friends if they know a good real estate agent. You should ask the referrer if they would work with the agent again so you can gauge if the agent is worth pursuing.

If your family or friends enjoyed working with a real estate agent, there’s a good chance that you’ll also enjoy working with that agent. This route can save you considerable time, and give you more confidence, whether you are looking to buy or sell a home.

