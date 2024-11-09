4 Salary Negotiation Tactics Sure To Help You Get Richer Every Year, According to Millionaire CEO, Bernadette Joy

As of 2024, the average annual raise for base pay in the U.S. is 4.5%. However, not all organizations are planning to offer raises this year, and the number of companies that are has decreased since 2023. If you’re looking to make more money on your paycheck next year, you’ll probably need to negotiate.

Bernadette Joy, a former recruiter turned online money coach recently shared some tips for workers trying to make the most of their salary negotiations.

Here are her four tips to help you negotiate your salary, why they should work, and what you need to know to apply them correctly.

Ask for a Raise Every Year

Many people feel uneasy about requesting a raise. However, if you don’t negotiate your salary, you can miss out on a significant chunk of earnings over the course of your career. For example, if you get a 4.5% salary increase every other year, your salary in 30 years will be almost double (1.935 times) what it is now. If you were to get that same 4.5% increase every year, in 30 years you’d be making 3.75 times what you’re making now.

This means that regularly negotiating your salary could pretty much double how much money you make throughout your career.

You might not be able to get a raise from your employer every single year, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

That’s why you should make it a habit to request a raise every year. Come with stats to back it up, showing your employer what your value is to the business. Highlight the projects you completed, the goals you met and the extra responsibilities you took on.

Be Specific With Your Salary Request

When you ask for a higher salary, use an exact number, like $72,320, not a round figure like $70,000. This may seem like a silly thing to do, but there’s some psychology behind it.

Have you noticed that almost all prices at the supermarket end in “.99”? That’s because stores know that people focus on the leftmost digit when comparing prices.

A $19.99 price is perceived differently than $20, even though they’re basically the same. If a company wants its product to appear to be premium, on the other hand, it may instead actually use a round number because such “pricing tricks” may come across as cheap in the consumer’s mind.

