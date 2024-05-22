NoSystem images / iStock.com

On the surface, basic economy tickets seem like a great deal because they generally cost $50 to $60 less than main cabin tickets for a round-trip flight, according to Travel & Leisure. Those savings can be very tempting if you’re on a limited budget or aren’t too concerned about where you sit on a flight or what amenities you receive while onboard. However, these low-priced tickets come with restrictions that could end up costing you more than you save.

Trending Now: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Amenities Not Included

First, watch out for the lack of amenities. You will face a limit on your carry-on luggage and a charge to choose your seat. These fees can quickly add up and make that basic economy ticket much less valuable.

Non-Refundable Tickets

Expect to pay a hefty fee and receive no refund if you booked a basic economy seat and need to cancel your flight or change the trip, The Parking Spot warned.

Boarding and Seating Restrictions

Basic economy comes with restrictions. You’ll be last to board, and you could find yourself stuck in a middle seat at the back of the plane, according to Travel & Leisure.

No Rewards

Your economy ticket might not earn miles on your credit card. That means you’ll have to travel more to earn free or discounted flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even without basic economy tickets, there are ways to save money when flying:

Book as early as possible for better deals.

Look for mid-week travel dates and off-peak months.

Shop around to see which options and airlines work best for you and your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Reasons Buying Basic Economy Travel Tickets Could Cost You More Than an Upgrade