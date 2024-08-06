4 Pet Essentials That Have Skyrocketed in Price and How To Find Cheaper Alternatives

Svetlana Sultanaeva / iStock.com

If you are a pet owner, then you know you will do or buy anything to make sure your four-legged friends are taken care of. After all, you love them like family. But just like a family, you are most likely on a budget and have been noticing that some of the things you regularly buy for your pet are going up in price, taking a big bite out of your wallet.

NPR recently reported that “Prices for pets and pet products and services have surged 25.8% in the last five years, outpacing inflation. Veterinary services alone have surged even more, rising 38.6% in the same time frame.”

“Pet products were already expensive before inflation, but now — with continued economic pressures — the cost of pet food, services and accessories is sky-high,” said Helle Brandrup, certified veterinarian and wellness advocate for Neurogan Health. “Now, there are the necessities, but there are also the fun items that keep your furry friends happy and healthy.”

Luckily, there are a few options available to substitute for your regular purchases while saving you some money at the same time. Don’t worry, Fiddo probably will not notice the difference.

Here are four pet essentials that have skyrocketed in price and how to find cheap alternatives.

Pet Food

From dogs to cats and everything in between — all of them have to eat and if you have been shopping at your local pet store recently, you have probably noticed the prices for all meal time items going up.

“The cost of pet food rose by about 8.3% in a year,” Brandrup said. “And though people are willing to pay more for more nutritious food, that means a bag of dog food that was about $20 at the store will now be about $25.”

An additional $5 per bag might not seem like a lot, but with families already feeling the effects of inflation at the grocery store for human food, every dollar counts.

“It may not look like a lot at first glance, but over time, that money will add up and you could have bought several bags of dog food for what you’re paying in inflation,” Brandrup said.

Animal Medications

Food is just the start of the price hikes, according to Brandrup, who noticed that pharmaceuticals for pets are consistently on the rise in terms of cost.

“Medications such as Nexguard and Heartguard have also risen, going from around $25 per box of one chewable to $30 per box of one chewable in just one year,” she said.

This extends to small dosages of animal medication as well. Entyce (capromorelin oral solution) is an appetite stimulus to rev up the stomachs of pets that will not eat. For a small 15-pound dog, a bottle containing ten daily doses costs $84.55.

“The good thing about these types of medications is you can sign up for subscription services like Chewy and receive more medication for less money on a monthly basis,” Brandrup explained. “It’s a better, less expensive alternative for pet owners.”

Pet Accessories

Something that might seem small, but Brandrup insisted that pet owners have to consider is the costs of accessories for their furry friends, such as collars, toys, beds, kennels and whatever other supplies pets need to remain happy.

“The cost of pet accessories has also risen about 7%, with pet owners paying more at the register than ever before,” Brandrup said.

The good news for pet owners is that cheap alternatives are everywhere to keep the furry family members safe and in the best of spirits. If your dog is looking for a cheap toy to play fetch with, tennis balls are a wonderful, frugal option.

If your cat needs a blanket to curl up in, consider an old one from a thrift store or if you have knitting skills, making your own. Plenty of used pet accessories can be purchased online, at garage and yard sales and from other owners at a discount.

Veterinary Services

Brandrup has noticed that vet visits tend to be on the rise as well, with more and more doctor’s offices, animal hospitals and emergency clinics charging more for their services.

“It’s dependent on the vet, but most veterinarian offices are charging about 7% more than they had last year because of the rising costs of running the business,” Brandrup said. Vets such as Modern Animal can charge a fairly reasonable $80.00 for a comprehensive exam while others might go up to $200 just to have a doctor examine an animal.

USA Today cited a study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that said “The price of urban veterinarian services rose by 7.9% from February 2023 to February 2024, more than 2.5 times higher than the average of all consumer items. Compared with two years ago, urban vet care is up 11% and over the last decade it has soared by nearly 60%.”

“It’s expensive to put a pet under anesthesia and office visits for more pets can become costly, so they are naturally increasing their price per visit to make up for the amount it takes to do business,” Brandrup said.

Alternative Price Saving Pet Options

Everything for pets, just like humans, is seemingly more expensive, but there are other outlets and means of getting what your pet needs without spending your entire paycheck.

“To combat these rising costs, I suggest looking for bulk buying options, using subscription services for discounts and exploring generic or store-brand products,” saiod Jason McDonald, CEO of WoofConnect. “Additionally, local pet food banks and community veterinary clinics can offer more affordable options for those in need.”

“Pet owners can turn to massive marketplaces like Amazon to compare prices and purchase the cheapest alternative,” Brandrup said. “This is another great nod to signing up for subscription service boxes to receive food, medications and accessories at a reduced price.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Pet Essentials That Have Skyrocketed in Price and How To Find Cheaper Alternatives