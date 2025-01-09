4 parts of everyday life where Americans will feel surging bond yields

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bond yields are surging toward 5%, influencing consumer finances and the economic outlook.

Rising yields can be a double whammy for retirement accounts, negatively affecting stock and bond prices.

Higher interest rates also increase the cost of homes, car loans, and credit card debt.

Bond yields are surging toward levels not seen in more than a year, driven by concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's wide-reaching tariff plan will spur a rebound in inflation.

That, combined with solid economic data that doesn't look likely to necessitate further aggressive interest-rate cuts, has yields on a sharp upward ascent that threatens to pinch everyday Americans.

While some on Wall Street have started sounding the alarm on what soaring bond yields could mean for stocks, the prospective headwinds go well beyond that.

Detailed below are four areas consumers should be watching for signs of stress following the 10-year US Treasury yield's jump of more than 100 basis points since mid-September and as the measure approaches the psychologically important 5% threshold.

Retirement accounts

Consumer retirement accounts are facing a double whammy as interest rates rise, similar to what happened during the bear equity market of 2022.

Higher interest rates coincide with lower bond prices for those with fixed-income holdings, often leading to negative returns.

In 2022, when the 10-year US Treasury yield more than doubled to about 4%, the Bloomberg aggregate bond index shed 13%. Higher bond yields also put pressure on stock prices, with the S&P 500 declining nearly 20%.

Since the 10-year US Treasury yield started rising in September, that Bloomberg index has declined nearly 6%, once again hurting consumer retirement portfolios. That's especially true for people who are closer to retirement or already in retirement, as they typically hold a higher allocation to fixed-income securities.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down about 4% since mid-December, when investor concerns about surging bond yields began to surface.

Mortgage rates

Perhaps the most visible impact of rising bond yields is the spike in mortgage rates.

They were supposed to go down after the Federal Reserve started cutting interest rates in September, but they've instead surged.

That's hiked the cost of borrowing for prospective homebuyers and decreased affordability overall.

According to Freddie Mac data, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has surged nearly 1 percentage point to about 7% since September.

"Mortgage rates have gone up pretty dramatically," Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, told Business Insider. He added that much of the pain stemming from higher bond yields is concentrated in fixed mortgage rates.

Story Continues