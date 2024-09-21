4 Most Affordable Off-Season Vacation Spots for Retirees in the Caribbean

Maryviolet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you live in the Northern half of the United States, the Caribbean probably sounds quite appealing during most winter months. Unfortunately, winter in the Caribbean can be extremely expensive. Luckily, as a retiree, you have some flexibility around when you can travel.

If you want to stick your toes in a white sandy beach but don’t want to break the budget, consider one of these Caribbean islands during the off-season months. Also check out budget friendly these top beach destinations to travel this fall.

Dominican Republic

What It Offers: Budget-friendly all-inclusive resorts are plentiful

Many people are under the impression that all-inclusive resorts are not for budget travelers. That is not the case when you’re traveling to the Dominican Republic. Punta Cana and Puerto Plata have dozens of resorts that package lodging, food, and drinks into one manageable price. However, if being confined to an all-inclusive resort isn’t quite your speed, there are many large and boutique hotel options for the budget-conscious traveler.

Barbados

What It Offers: Inexpensive accommodations and a great culinary scene

Barbados tends to be a popular vacation spot in the Caribbean for many people because of its location. Situated on the Eastern side of the Caribbean, it tends to avoid most tropical weather during hurricane season. With many budget accommodation options during the late summer or early fall season, Barbados is a great choice for your next Caribbean vacation.

While you’re in Barbados, make sure you try one of their many popular food options. Thought of by many as being one of the best culinary islands in the Caribbean, you can try everything from flying fish to Bajan Fish Cakes.

Columbia

What It Offers: The best of multiple worlds – beach, jungle and urban cities

When you think of the Caribbean, you might not think of Columbia. However, this South American country borders the Caribbean and has become a major tourist destination thanks to its port city, Cartagena. Not only does Cartagena offer vacationers the beach, but their old town is going to provide a bit of history and culture. If you’d prefer a larger city with museums, cultural activities, and amazing food, you can consider Bogotá or Medellín.

Curaçao

What It Offers: Inexpensive hotels and great food

Curaçao, an island in the Southern Caribbean, is another outside the main hurricane belt. This means you can visit during the cheaper hurricane season without worrying about having your vacation rained out. With many boutique hotels and Airbnbs available for great prices, you can find something that fits your budget.

The island is perfect for foodies with dozens of nationalities living in Curaçao. Try the Oliebollen, which are fried dumplings often covered in powdered sugar, or the karni stoba, a savory stew.

