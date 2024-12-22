These 4 Measures Indicate That Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dominion Energy's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dominion Energy had US$42.8b in debt in September 2024; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$1.78b in cash leading to net debt of about US$41.1b.

NYSE:D Debt to Equity History December 22nd 2024

How Healthy Is Dominion Energy's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Dominion Energy had liabilities of US$10.8b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$61.5b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.78b and US$2.35b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$68.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$45.1b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Dominion Energy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

