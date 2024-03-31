These 4 Measures Indicate That Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Amazon.com

How Much Debt Does Amazon.com Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amazon.com had debt of US$73.8b at the end of December 2023, a reduction from US$85.1b over a year. However, it does have US$86.8b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$13.0b.

A Look At Amazon.com's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Amazon.com had liabilities of US$164.9b due within a year, and liabilities of US$161.1b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$86.8b and US$46.4b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$192.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Amazon.com has a titanic market capitalization of US$1.87t, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amazon.com boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Even more impressive was the fact that Amazon.com grew its EBIT by 176% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amazon.com can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Amazon.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Amazon.com basically broke even on a free cash flow basis. While many companies do operate at break-even, we prefer see substantial free cash flow, especially if a it already has dead.

Summing Up

Although Amazon.com's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$13.0b. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 176% over the last year. So we are not troubled with Amazon.com's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Amazon.com, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.