4 Lesser-Known Coins Worth Thousands of Dollars

Coins become valuable for several reasons, ranging from their historical value to their metal content. In nearly all cases, however, the most valuable coins are the rarest. Some rare coins have reached a certain level of fame because of their backstories.

An example is the 1943 copper Lincoln penny, which was mistakenly minted during a World War II copper shortage and today is worth as much as $1 million. But there are also lesser-known coins that can fetch a lot of money on the collector’s market.

Many are Lincoln pennies you might not think twice about if you found one in your loose change. Keep in mind that only coins in the best condition will command the highest prices.

Here’s a look at four lesser-known coins that are worth thousands of dollars.

1970-S Small Date Lincoln Penny Doubled Die Obverse

Double die mistakes occur when the metal on a coin gets struck multiple times by the die or design stamp on either the front (obverse), reverse, or both sides. Double die mistakes in mint or near-mint condition usually sell for very high amounts.

In the Small Date version of the 1970-S Small Date Lincoln Penny, the word “LIBERTY” is not as sharp or pronounced as in other versions, according to the Spruce Crafts website. It has an estimated value of $3,500.

1999 Wide ‘AM’ Reverse Lincoln Penny

This variety of the Lincoln cent was produced from 1998-2000, with 1999 being the rarest. As Spruce Crafts noted, the U.S. Mint mistakenly used a proof die to produce coins intended for circulation.

In the wide version, the “AM” in America is clearly separated, whereas in normal specimens the letters “AM” are much closer together. One version of the coin sold at auction for $3,960 in November 2020, according to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) website.

1972 Lincoln Penny Double Die Obverse

Here’s another double-die obverse Lincoln cent from the early 1970s that has gained favor with collectors. The phrases “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST” on the coin’s front are “notable examples” of the doubling effect, according to a blog from Liberation of Sound.

This penny’s high value is mainly because there are not a lot of specimens with this particular doubling. Per PCGS, the auction record for this coin took place in 2019 and totaled $14,400.

1969-S Lincoln Penny With Doubled Die Obverse

Spruce Crafts calls this particular coin “exceedingly rare.” The U.S. Secret Service confiscated the early specimens until the Mint “admitted they were genuine.”