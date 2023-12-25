4 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly

Neustockimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are certain purchases frugal people will procrastinate on spending money to replace, like investing in new appliances or cars.

Other items, however, frugal people need to replace the moment they start to give out. Delaying buying their replacement may lead to spending more money or developing health problems which can result in paying expensive bills later on. Even the most diligent penny-pincher will make sure they replace these four items quickly.

Sneakers

Many frugal advocates have talked about the importance of investing in high-quality sneakers. Frugal living YouTuber Kate Kaden has cited sneakers as one of 10 items frugal people spend their money on as supportive sneakers protect our feet and help prevent serious foot issues from developing later in life.

If you notice your sneakers are beginning to wear out or develop holes, invest in a quality new pair. One Reddit user in the r/Frugal Subreddit, Kindly-Might-1879, wrote that their sneakers are designed to have a lifecycle. They’re worn for indoor and outdoor workouts, walking the dog and gardening.

When it’s time to discard the worn-out sneakers, Kindly-Might-1879 wrote they will take the old sneakers on a trip and discard them. This helps create more space and less weight in their luggage when they return.

Quality Knives

The moment knives start to dull is when those practicing frugality need to spend the amount necessary to replace them.

In a YouTube video, Kaden has said it’s critical for frugal people to invest in good knives because they use them so frequently. Without a quality knife to help cook or cut up vegetables and fruit, frugal people may find they start to slip into more expensive behavior like buying precut vegetables.

Looking for a good knife to invest in? In a Reddit thread on long-lasting Amazon products, several users cited the Victorinox Chef Knife as being worth the purchase. One Reddit user, invaderpixel, wrote that this knife helped them to cut vegetables and prepare all the cheap and easy sheet pan recipes.

Pantry Staples

This one’s a no-brainer. The moment a well-stocked pantry starts to run out of its core staples, like peanut butter or canned tomatoes, is the moment frugal people will shop for replacements.

Just remember the two shopping rules of thumb for pantry staples. The first is conducting a thorough inventory of all pantry items which have run out or are extremely close to running out to keep from making multiple grocery store trips. The second is to buy the staple item you’re out of while it’s on sale.

Tires

There’s an old idiom about how you should not skimp on buying things which separate your feet from the ground. Tires are one such item.

If something happens to your car’s existing tires, like one blows out, frugal people will replace them quickly. It is also recommended that you do not purchase cheap tires for safety purposes.

“Your tires are literally the most important part of your vehicle,” wrote Reddit user Beef_Supreme46. “Their ability to grip the road is all that is keeping you alive.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Items Even Frugal People Are Willing To Replace Rather Quickly