4 Electric Vehicles Retirees Should Avoid Buying Before Christmas

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more and more popular each year.

An electric car can be a great transportation option for retirees, since many retirees don’t travel long distances often and fuel savings can be helpful to those on fixed incomes.

However, not all EVs are created equal, and you must consider cost, availability and practicality before choosing a car.

Here are four EVs that retirees should avoid buying before Christmas, but first, let’s discuss the best time to buy a vehicle.

Why You Shouldn’t Buy Before Christmas

Prior to the holiday season is not the best time to make a large purchase like an electric vehicle.

You may already have large expenses planned for gifts and travel. Adding the significant expense of a new vehicle can strain your budget, limit your financial flexibility and cause unnecessary stress.

Additionally, dealerships typically offer better discounts and incentives at the end of the month, quarter and year, making New Year’s one of the best times to buy a vehicle. Before Christmas, the demand for new vehicles tends to be higher, reducing both your likelihood of finding a good deal and your negotiating power.

Waiting until after Christmas can allow retirees to take advantage of year-end model clearances and better deals on last year’s models.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Price: $89,990

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a high-performance electric vehicle that boasts impressive speed and cutting-edge technology. However, its hefty price tag makes it less appealing for retirees on a fixed income.

The Model S Plaid’s advanced features and tech-focused design can also be overwhelming for those who prefer a more straightforward driving experience.

Before Christmas, dealerships may not offer significant discounts on popular vehicles such as the Model S Plaid.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Price: $173,600

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is another luxury EV that comes with a premium price of nearly $175,000. While it offers exceptional performance and a luxurious interior, it may not be the most practical option for retirees.

The high maintenance costs and complex technology can pose challenges for those who prefer a simpler and more affordable vehicle.

Additionally, purchasing such an expensive car before Christmas can strain your holiday budget and cause undue stress.