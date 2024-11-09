4 Black Friday Shopping Scams To Avoid In 2024

The biggest shopping day of the year is almost here — and scammers are ready for it.
In 2023, consumers spent an average of $321.41 on holiday-related items during the five-day Black Friday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. This isn’t a small amount of money, so it’s important to be sure you’re buying from legit retailers.
Of course, cybercriminals try to take advantage of consumers in a variety of ways. Therefore, being about Black Friday scams before the big day is a must.
A total of 2.6 million fraud reports with a reported $10 billion loss were filed with the Federal Trade Commission in 2023. Online shopping was one of the top frauds of last year, so keep your guard up.
Don’t be afraid to shop on Black Friday, but do so wisely. Here’s a look at four Black Friday scams that need to be on your radar as you shop for the holidays.
Fake Order Scam
When you order an item online, it’s not uncommon to receive an email or text message claiming you missed a delivery. It also might not seem too strange to receive a message that you need to update your shipping preferences — and do so right away, before the package is returned to the sender.
Criminals know this, which is why the fake order scam is so prevalent. If you receive this type of message, along with a link to click and enter personal information, this is likely a scam, according to the FTC.
You may be directed to a fake website, where the scammer is hoping you’ll enter personal information. They may also install malware on your phone or computer.
Notably, it can be hard to know if this type of message is legit especially if you’re awaiting the arrival of at least one online order. In this case, the safest route is to search online to find the phone number or website of the shipping company or visit the retailer’s website to check your order status.
Order Confirmation Scam
If you’re like many people, you might be placing several online orders on Black Friday. Cybercriminals are counting on this to make their order confirmation scam a success.
Scammers target individuals by sending emails containing fake order confirmations. The message contains a link or attached receipt claiming to have more information on your order.
Clicking the link or opening the email attachment could install malware on your device.
Package Delivery Scam
It might not seem strange to receive a text or email about a package delivery, especially those containing what appears to be a tracking link. Alternatively, you might receive a voicemail with a call-back number or a missed delivery door tag with a number to call could be placed on your front door.
Scammers hope you won’t think anything about this, and follow prompts to update your delivery or payment information. Additionally, calling numbers back with an 809 area code or any 10-digit international number can cause you to incur high connection fees or per-minute rates, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
As with similar scams, it’s always best to visit the delivery carrier or retailer’s website instead. This is a sure way to know you won’t inadvertently fall for a package delivery scam.
Fake Website Scam
Cybercriminals are well aware that many people have a hard time turning down a seemingly great deal. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for scammers to use a fake website or a fake ad on a reputable website to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.
These websites can look like genuine online stores, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Oftentimes, they will offer luxury items at low prices, typically sending you a knockoff item or nothing at all.
One key red flag is the method of payment accepted by the so-called store. Instead of a traditional form of payment, scammers tend to require a money order, pre-loaded money card or a wire transfer, according to the FDACS.
If a product is offered at a shockingly low price, the seller requires non-traditional payment methods or an online retailer has very little company information on its website, these are warning signs that it might be a scam.
Before making a purchase from an unfamiliar company, always review their refund or return policy, conduct background research and only make payments using a secure payment service.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Black Friday Shopping Scams To Avoid In 2024