4 Black Friday Shopping Scams To Avoid In 2024

The biggest shopping day of the year is almost here — and scammers are ready for it.

In 2023, consumers spent an average of $321.41 on holiday-related items during the five-day Black Friday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. This isn’t a small amount of money, so it’s important to be sure you’re buying from legit retailers.

Of course, cybercriminals try to take advantage of consumers in a variety of ways. Therefore, being about Black Friday scams before the big day is a must.

A total of 2.6 million fraud reports with a reported $10 billion loss were filed with the Federal Trade Commission in 2023. Online shopping was one of the top frauds of last year, so keep your guard up.

Don’t be afraid to shop on Black Friday, but do so wisely. Here’s a look at four Black Friday scams that need to be on your radar as you shop for the holidays.

Fake Order Scam

When you order an item online, it’s not uncommon to receive an email or text message claiming you missed a delivery. It also might not seem too strange to receive a message that you need to update your shipping preferences — and do so right away, before the package is returned to the sender.

Criminals know this, which is why the fake order scam is so prevalent. If you receive this type of message, along with a link to click and enter personal information, this is likely a scam, according to the FTC.

You may be directed to a fake website, where the scammer is hoping you’ll enter personal information. They may also install malware on your phone or computer.

Notably, it can be hard to know if this type of message is legit especially if you’re awaiting the arrival of at least one online order. In this case, the safest route is to search online to find the phone number or website of the shipping company or visit the retailer’s website to check your order status.

Order Confirmation Scam

If you’re like many people, you might be placing several online orders on Black Friday. Cybercriminals are counting on this to make their order confirmation scam a success.

Scammers target individuals by sending emails containing fake order confirmations. The message contains a link or attached receipt claiming to have more information on your order.