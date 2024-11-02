4 Biggest Myths About Buying a Home in Texas in 2025, Dispelled by Experts

The Lone Star State has a lot of land, a lot of opportunity and a lot of misconceptions about what it means to purchase a home there. For some, Texas is a state where opportunity and growth are on the rise while for others, they feel like its best days are behind it. If you are thinking about buying a home in Texas next year, you’ll want to get some insights behind what’s true and what’s false about the market.

Eminlee Wang, a Flyhomes Agent based in Texas, said, “[The state] is such a unique real estate market because it has four large metros, each with its own unique real estate characteristics. Most states have one, maybe two, markets which dominate the conversation, that’s not the case in Texas. The assumption that the same rules apply city to city is where I most often uncover myths.”

GOBankingRates spoke to Wang and other experts in real estate about the four biggest myths of buying a home in Texas in 2025 and they are here to dispel many of those misconceptions.

Property Taxes Are Manageable

“One myth that comes up constantly in Texas homebuying is that property taxes are manageable compared to other states,” said Bailey Moran, seasoned real estate professional and COO of Bramlett Real Estate.

“Yes, Texas doesn’t have a state income tax, but property taxes can catch buyers off guard. Especially in areas around Austin, where property values have risen, the tax bills can end up being a serious line item on the annual budget,” Moran added.

“Buyers see the lack of income tax and assume they’re saving big, but the reality is that these property taxes often offset a chunk of that,” Moran explained. “And if someone’s buying in a fast-appreciating neighborhood, there’s a good chance the tax bill will continue to climb as assessed values increase.”

Austin Is Over

“Every year people declare that Austin is ‘over’ and that there’s no way that the city can sustain its growth trajectory,” Wang said. “When I hear someone spreading this ‘myth’ I refer them to the data and the fact that Austin has been the fastest growing city in the U.S. 12 out of the last 13 years.”

Wang does not see this changing anytime soon. “Every year more and more technology companies relocate their headquarters or open satellite offices in Austin and the city’s business-friendly practices are going to ensure that trend continues,” Wang added.