4 Biggest Myths About Buying a Home in Texas in 2025, Dispelled by Experts

The Lone Star State has a lot of land, a lot of opportunity and a lot of misconceptions about what it means to purchase a home there. For some, Texas is a state where opportunity and growth are on the rise while for others, they feel like its best days are behind it. If you are thinking about buying a home in Texas next year, you’ll want to get some insights behind what’s true and what’s false about the market.
Eminlee Wang, a Flyhomes Agent based in Texas, said, “[The state] is such a unique real estate market because it has four large metros, each with its own unique real estate characteristics. Most states have one, maybe two, markets which dominate the conversation, that’s not the case in Texas. The assumption that the same rules apply city to city is where I most often uncover myths.”
GOBankingRates spoke to Wang and other experts in real estate about the four biggest myths of buying a home in Texas in 2025 and they are here to dispel many of those misconceptions.
Property Taxes Are Manageable
“One myth that comes up constantly in Texas homebuying is that property taxes are manageable compared to other states,” said Bailey Moran, seasoned real estate professional and COO of Bramlett Real Estate.
“Yes, Texas doesn’t have a state income tax, but property taxes can catch buyers off guard. Especially in areas around Austin, where property values have risen, the tax bills can end up being a serious line item on the annual budget,” Moran added.
“Buyers see the lack of income tax and assume they’re saving big, but the reality is that these property taxes often offset a chunk of that,” Moran explained. “And if someone’s buying in a fast-appreciating neighborhood, there’s a good chance the tax bill will continue to climb as assessed values increase.”
Austin Is Over
“Every year people declare that Austin is ‘over’ and that there’s no way that the city can sustain its growth trajectory,” Wang said. “When I hear someone spreading this ‘myth’ I refer them to the data and the fact that Austin has been the fastest growing city in the U.S. 12 out of the last 13 years.”
Wang does not see this changing anytime soon. “Every year more and more technology companies relocate their headquarters or open satellite offices in Austin and the city’s business-friendly practices are going to ensure that trend continues,” Wang added.
San Antonio Has High ROI
“Another ‘myth’ that I regularly run across is that all of the ‘big four’ markets are going to continue to present high-investment returns,” Wang explained. “Looking at the numbers I think San Antonio is going to fall behind Austin, Dallas and Houston in terms of home appreciation.
“The city has seen the largest population decrease and among the largest income per capita decrease, second only to Plano,” she added. “Price appreciation will be capped when you have less people to buy homes and less money to buy them with.”
Homes Are Affordable Statewide
“And let’s talk about the myth that Texas homes are affordable across the board,” Moran said, highlighting how the state’s size and economic diversity mean affordability varies widely.
“In Austin, we’re seeing a market that rivals larger urban areas with hefty price tags,” she explained. “People hear ‘Texas’ and think they’re getting that bargain compared to places like California or New York, but in Austin and certain suburbs, that assumption just doesn’t hold up.
“Texas has regions that are more accessible, sure, but anyone buying in 2025 needs to be mindful of the area they’re moving into because prices can be as competitive and intense as anywhere else in the country,” Moran said.
