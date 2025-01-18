4 Best Times To Buy a New Car in 2025

martin-dm / Getty Images

If you are in the market for a new car in 2025, chances are you are considering a lot of factors: the price of the vehicle, the make and model, what features the car comes with, and, in general, the way it runs. One thing you might not be considering as heavily is when in 2025 to buy a new car.

“The best time to buy a car is anytime you’re not in a big time crunch,” explained Zander Cook, co-founder at Lease End. “That way, you can shop around for the best deal without giving in to sales pressure. But usually there are good deals also around tax time, so the next couple months is a pretty good time.”

Dealerships have discounts and markdowns at different times of the year. While some can be foreseen, such as a holiday-related sales event, other times might be surprising. Either way, set as many alerts as it takes, because 2025 is likely to have fantastic deals on all sorts of new vehicles.

GOBankingRates went searching for the top four best times to buy a new car in 2025 and this is what was discovered:

When the Month, Quarter or Year Ends

With the exception of February, if the date ends in a 30 or a 31, you might be in luck for scoring a deal on a new car. That’s because dealerships typically need to meet their quotas at the end of the month and per quarter, so waiting to buy a car until the end of the month or fiscal cycle might give way to better deals. In case you aren’t aware of when the quarters end, in 2025, they are as follows:

End of Quarter 1 (Q1): March 31st, 2025

End of Quarter 2 (Q2): June 30th, 2025

End of Quarter 3 (Q3): September 30th, 2025

End of Quarter 4 (Q4): December 31st, 2025

Holidays

Holidays are big days for dealerships, with many hosting special promotions to celebrate. Check out sales events that typically happen during holidays such as Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. A few other holidays to keep in mind are President’s Day and the 4th of July, depending on the dealership.

Weekdays

Lots of car shoppers save their purchasing time for the weekends, which leaves five other days during the week you can take advantage of great deals on the newest cars in 2025. Going to a dealership Monday through Friday might get you some better service from the staff on hand, who could be willing to work with you on a lower out-the-door price.

End of Model Year Exchange

This time is otherwise known as when the models for the next year are released. Once new models are released on the market and the prior year’s closes out, there’s an opportunity for a deal to be made. While you might not be getting the newest of new cars, you could still get better than average pricing if you time your purchase around this swap.