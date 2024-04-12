4 Best Items To Buy at Costco If You Need To Host a Big Event

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Hosting a large event isn’t cheap, but shopping at Costco can help — a lot. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, graduation party, family holiday or gathering loved ones for any occasion, your Costco membership can offer both savings and convenience.

Making a shopping list for such events can feel overwhelming, as there’s often a lot to buy. However, shopping at Costco for at least certain items can make it a lot easier and more affordable.

Of course, every event is different, so you’ll need a unique list for every happening. Therefore, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews, said there isn’t necessarily one Costco item that’s a must-buy for every occasion.

“It really depends on what kind of event you’re hosting,” she said.

Despite that, some items are likely going to be a necessity for all — or at least most — events. Generally speaking, here’s a look at Ramhold’s list of the best things to buy at Costco when hosting a big event.

Dessert

“I think the single best item when you’re hosting a big event is probably going to be a dessert,” Ramhold said. “If you’re having to take care of a big meal, the last thing you want to have to deal with is also switching gears and making a dessert to feed a group of people — especially if you need to keep it simple.”

Thankfully, she said Costco typically carries a variety of desserts like cheesecake, chocolate cake, white cake and pies most of the year.

“Picking up one or two of these items and serving them to your guests is a perfect way to lessen the stress of hosting, and they’re sure to satisfy on their own,” she said. “That said, if you want to dress up these kinds of items, you can also pick up ice cream or fresh fruit to add to the high-quality baked goods.”

If you haven’t spent much time in the Costco dessert section, prepare to be amazed.

For example, you can get a Kirkland Signature 12-Inch Cheesecake for around $22, a 60-count container of Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies for approximately $12, a Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf for roughly $10.50 and a six-count pack of Kirkland Signature Mini Carrot Cakes With Cream Cheese Icing — each generously sized — for less than $12.

Beverages

Different kinds of parties require different types of beverages, and Costco has you covered for all of it.

For example, you can get a 24-count pack of Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water for $24.99. A 30-count case of Pepsi Mini will cost you $16.49, a 12-count La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee Variety Pack is $21.99 and a 36-count variety pack of Apple and Eve juice boxes is $13.99.

If you need alcoholic beverages, Costco stores in some states sell beer, wine and liquor.

Disposable Dinnerware

There’s a good chance your dishwasher can’t handle the volume that comes from hosting a big event. Therefore, it’s typically advisable to give yourself a break and buy disposable dinnerware.

Costco has no shortage of this, including a 360-count box of Kirkland Signature Cutlery for $18.49. A 240-count pack of 18-ounce, red Kirkland Signature Chinet Plastic Cups is $13.99 and a 240-count pack of Dixie Ultra 8.5-inch Paper Plates is $22.99.

Alternatively, you can get the Artstyle Confetti Celebration Paper Plate and Napkin Bundle for $23.99. This 200-count pack contains 100 microwave-safe, cut-resistant paper plates in various sizes and 100 napkins.

Paper Goods

Every party needs napkins and paper towels — and Costco has that covered.

You can get 12 individually wrapped rolls of Kirkland Signature Paper Towels — two-ply, 160 sheets — for $22.99. A six-pack of Vanity Fair Everyday Napkins — each containing 110, two-ply napkins — is $13.99.

This will keep your party guests, as well as surfaces, nice and clean. Plus, if and when spills arise, you’ll be beyond prepared to handle them.

Plus, there’s no such thing as too many napkins and paper towels. If you have extras left over, you can put them to use at home.

