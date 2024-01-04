At 4.1%, French inflation rises as expected in December

PARIS (Reuters) - French December consumer prices rose in line with expectations, preliminary data from the national statistics body showed on Thursday, due to the increase in energy and services prices over the year.

The preliminary figures from INSEE showed EU-harmonised yearly inflation stood at 4.1%, up from 3.9% in November.

A Reuters poll had predicted a 4.1% figure.

Food prices slowed down to 7.1% year-on-year in December, compared to a 7.7% increase in November, while the rise of energy and services prices accelerated respectively to 5.6% and 3.1%, after a respective 3.1% and 2.8% increase the month before.

