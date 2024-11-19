I Make $4,000 per Month Teaching Online Courses as a Side Hustle — How You Can, Too

Drazen_ / Getty Images

You may see ads pop up on your social media feeds offering online courses on everything from building the perfect resume to improving your focus. Online courses can help you improve many aspects of your life. Obviously, you can benefit from taking online courses to improve your finances, health, productivity, organizational skills and more.

But someone is making money selling their knowledge in these areas — that someone could be you.

Turning Expertise Into Income

“Creating an online course is one of the quickest ways to turn what you know into real income — without the hassle of big startup costs,” said Carlos Gil, brand evangelist for GetResponse, an online platform for course creation. “If you’re willing to share your skills, there’s someone out there willing to pay for it.

“In today’s digital age, people are actively looking for practical knowledge they can apply fast, and online courses allow you to cash in on that demand while building your reputation as a go-to expert.”

GetResponse does much of the heavy lifting for you through its AI-powered course creator, Gil explained. You just have to add videos, audio and text. Of course, the first step is deciding on a topic — what knowledge do you have that you want to share with the world?

“Start with a topic you know inside and out, something you’re genuinely passionate about, and find ways to make the course reflect you, your voice, your values and your expertise,” said Michaela Alexis, a millennial LinkedIn expert and course creator. “My course is designed to help ambitious professionals master LinkedIn to build a powerful personal brand that drives real business results.”

Launching a Digital Classroom

Alexis launched her course as a means to diversify her income streams as a LinkedIn coach and trainer; course creation provides a way for Alexis to reach a broader audience.

“LinkedIn is where I’ve spent years building my own personal brand and connecting with people. It felt natural to share my knowledge to help others do the same, especially those who might feel intimidated by the platform,” she explained.

While one-on-one coaching is still a job where you trade time for money, courses generate passive revenue that allow you more time freedom, Alexis pointed out. “The flexibility of course revenue has allowed me to focus more on my passions without being tethered to traditional work hours. I was even able to stay home with my daughter for a year when she was born, thanks to royalties and course revenue.”