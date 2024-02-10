3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $1.51

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) will increase its dividend on the 12th of March to $1.51, which is 0.7% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $1.50. This takes the dividend yield to 6.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

3M's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even though 3M isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 19%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

3M Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.54 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $6.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 26% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for 3M that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

