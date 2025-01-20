30 Top Retirement Destinations for 2025 on a $500K Portfolio

We have good news if you’re entering retirement in 2025 with a modest amount of savings. There are cities in popular retirement states like Florida, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania where you’ll be kept financially afloat and able to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.
To determine which cities are among the top retirement destinations on a $500,000 portfolio in 2025, GOBankingRates analyzed qualifying cities with a livability index of at least 85, a drawdown of at least 10 years (using $500,000 in savings) and a population percentage of at least 20% for those age 65 and over.
Ranked in order of cities with the highest livability index, let’s see where a $500,000 portfolio can take you in retirement.
1. Bluffton, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $38,457
-
Livability: 91
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13
2. Shaker Heights, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 21%
-
Total annual cost of living: $45,697
-
Livability: 89
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 10.94
3. Mary Esther, Florida
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $46,326
-
Livability: 89
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 10.79
4. Bellefonte, Pennsylvania
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $44,356
-
Livability: 88
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.27
5. Hampden, Maine
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $46,669
-
Livability: 88
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 10.71
6. Hales Corners, Wisconsin
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $48,399
-
Livability: 88
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 10.33
7. Holdrege, Nebraska
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $35,992
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.89
8. Dubuque, Iowa
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $37,558
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.31
9. Tangelo Park, Florida
-
% of population age 65+: 23%
-
Total annual cost of living: $42,298
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.82
10. Sylvania, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,326
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.54
11. Canfield, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 27%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,800
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.42
12. Beavercreek, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $44,102
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.34
13. Strongsville, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 24%
-
Total annual cost of living: $45,433
-
Livability: 87
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.01
14. Wellington, Kentucky
-
% of population age 65+: 21%
-
Total annual cost of living: $30,683
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 16.30
15. Mogadore, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $37,569
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.31
16. Trenton, Michigan
-
% of population age 65+: 24%
-
Total annual cost of living: $38,971
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 12.83
17. Beaver, Pennsylvania
-
% of population age 65+: 27%
-
Total annual cost of living: $42,415
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.79
18. Fairlawn, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 24%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,198
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.57
19. Sherwood, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,253
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.56
20. Lauderdale, Minnesota
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,601
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.47
21. Lathrup Village, Michigan
-
% of population age 65+: 25%
-
Total annual cost of living: $45,173
-
Livability: 86
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.07
22. Ebensburg, Pennsylvania
-
% of population age 65+: 23%
-
Total annual cost of living: $35,877
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.94
23. Luverne, Minnesota
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $36,010
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.89
24. Superior, Wisconsin
-
% of population age 65+: 24%
-
Total annual cost of living: $37,151
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 13.46
25. North Olmsted, Ohio
-
% of population age 65+: 20%
-
Total annual cost of living: $39,414
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 12.69
26. Shiner, Texas
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $41,729
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.98
27. Liverpool, New York
-
% of population age 65+: 25%
-
Total annual cost of living: $42,201
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.85
28. Decorah, Iowa
-
% of population age 65+: 24%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,299
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.55
29. Metairie, Louisiana
-
% of population age 65+: 22%
-
Total annual cost of living: $43,473
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.50
30. Frankenmuth, Michigan
-
% of population age 65+: 29%
-
Total annual cost of living: $44,561
-
Livability: 85
-
Years to draw down $500,000: 11.22
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations/items listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the top retirement destinations for 2025 on a $500,000 portfolio. First GOBankingRates found cities with a livability index of at least 85, as sourced from AreaVibes.com. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, population age 65 and over, total households, and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population age 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the total cost of living. Using $500,000 in savings, the years to draw down were calculated. To qualify for this study, the city had to have a drawdown of at least 10 years, a livability of at least 85 and a 65+ population percentage of at least 20%. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 9, 2024.
