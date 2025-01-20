30 Top Retirement Destinations for 2025 on a $500K Portfolio

AleksandarNakic / iStock.com

We have good news if you’re entering retirement in 2025 with a modest amount of savings. There are cities in popular retirement states like Florida, Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania where you’ll be kept financially afloat and able to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Try This: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

Read More: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

To determine which cities are among the top retirement destinations on a $500,000 portfolio in 2025, GOBankingRates analyzed qualifying cities with a livability index of at least 85, a drawdown of at least 10 years (using $500,000 in savings) and a population percentage of at least 20% for those age 65 and over.

Ranked in order of cities with the highest livability index, let’s see where a $500,000 portfolio can take you in retirement.

jetcityimage / iStock.com

1. Bluffton, Ohio

% of population age 65+: 22%

Total annual cost of living: $38,457

Livability: 91

Years to draw down $500,000: 13

That’s Interesting: I’m a Gen X Retiree — 6 Things I’m Doing Financially Until I Can Receive Social Security

Find Out: 10 Little Luxuries To Stay Away From in Retirement

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Shaker Heights, Ohio

% of population age 65+: 21%

Total annual cost of living: $45,697

Livability: 89

Years to draw down $500,000: 10.94

Be Aware: Avoid This Retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up To $300K

Julie Jordan Scott / Flickr.com

3. Mary Esther, Florida

% of population age 65+: 20%

Total annual cost of living: $46,326

Livability: 89

Years to draw down $500,000: 10.79

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Bellefonte, Pennsylvania

% of population age 65+: 20%

Total annual cost of living: $44,356

Livability: 88

Years to draw down $500,000: 11.27

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Hampden, Maine

% of population age 65+: 20%

Total annual cost of living: $46,669

Livability: 88

Years to draw down $500,000: 10.71

Try This: Dave Ramsey’s 10 Best Tips for Building Wealth

6. Hales Corners, Wisconsin

% of population age 65+: 20%

Total annual cost of living: $48,399

Livability: 88

Years to draw down $500,000: 10.33

marekuliasz / iStock.com

7. Holdrege, Nebraska

% of population age 65+: 22%

Total annual cost of living: $35,992

Livability: 87

Years to draw down $500,000: 13.89

Discover Next: 5 Cities You Need To Consider If You’re Retiring in 2025

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Dubuque, Iowa

% of population age 65+: 20%

Total annual cost of living: $37,558

Livability: 87

Years to draw down $500,000: 13.31

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

9. Tangelo Park, Florida

% of population age 65+: 23%

Total annual cost of living: $42,298

Livability: 87

Years to draw down $500,000: 11.82

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Sylvania, Ohio

% of population age 65+: 22%

Total annual cost of living: $43,326

Livability: 87

Years to draw down $500,000: 11.54