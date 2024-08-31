The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024
When choosing where to live in the U.S., budget-friendliness may not be the most important factor. Perhaps you have the financial privilege of choice and are looking to live in a city that ranks high in safety and holds a tremendous amount of wealth between its residents. Or, maybe you’re just curious to know the 30 cities in the U.S. that rank the highest in these key areas.
GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the nation to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. To do this, we collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.
Here are some key findings.
California and Massachusetts each have seven of these 30 cities.
Six of these cities are in New Jersey.
None of these cities has a median household income under $251,210.
These are the 30 safest and richest cities in the U.S. Also, check out some safe cities that are more affordable.
1. Western Springs, Illinois
Population total: 13,557
Population aged 65 and up: 1,993
Average household median income: $276,402
Average single-family home value: $763,060
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,150
Total annual cost of living: $79,419
Livability: 89
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.72
2. Kenilworth, Illinois
Population total: 2,537
Population aged 65 and up: 341
Average household median income: $437,822
Average single-family home value: $1,768,606
Average monthly mortgage cost: $10,356
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,267
Total annual cost of living: $151,478
Livability: 82
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.33
3. Lexington, Massachusetts
Population total: 34,221
Population aged 65 and up: 7,173
Average household median income: $281,187
Average single-family home value: $1,658,216
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,709
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,191
Total annual cost of living: $142,806
Livability: 92
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.44
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.86
4. Winchester, Massachusetts
Population total: 22,809
Population aged 65 and up: 4,063
Average household median income: $283,632
Average single-family home value: $1,664,636
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,747
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,179
Total annual cost of living: $143,117
Livability: 91
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71
5. Winnetka, Illinois
Population total: 12,607
Population aged 65 and up: 2,297
Average household median income: $458,988
Average single-family home value: $1,623,361
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,505
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,245
Total annual cost of living: $140,998
Livability: 83
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.66
6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio
Population total: 4,782
Population aged 65 and up: 900
Average household median income: $254,428
Average single-family home value: $408,529
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,392
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,812
Total annual cost of living: $50,452
Livability: 88
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.72
7. Ridgewood, New Jersey
Population total: 26,043
Population aged 65 and up: 3,444
Average household median income: $277,428
Average single-family home value: $1,095,623
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436
Total annual cost of living: $106,217
Livability: 88
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63
8. Wellesley, Massachusetts
Population total: 29,862
Population aged 65 and up: 4,568
Average household median income: $367,801
Average single-family home value: $2,034,335
Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,912
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,258
Total annual cost of living: $170,042
Livability: 85
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.61
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.76
9. Westfield, New Jersey
Population total: 30,839
Population aged 65 and up: 4,458
Average household median income: $281,738
Average single-family home value: $1,182,660
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386
Total annual cost of living: $111,730
Livability: 87
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61
10. Ross, California
Population total: 2,537
Population aged 65 and up: 522
Average household median income: $430,034
Average single-family home value: $3,877,583
Average monthly mortgage cost: $22,705
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,369
Total annual cost of living: $300,881
Livability: 85
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.90
11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey
Population total: 7,797
Population aged 65 and up: 948
Average household median income: $317,792
Average single-family home value: $1,162,668
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431
Total annual cost of living: $110,868
Livability: 88
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91
12. Haddonfield, New Jersey
Population total: 12,456
Population aged 65 and up: 1,762
Average household median income: $264,817
Average single-family home value: $763,106
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062
Total annual cost of living: $78,361
Livability: 86
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11
13. Summit, New Jersey
Population total: 22,555
Population aged 65 and up: 2,892
Average household median income: $291,509
Average single-family home value: $1,310,834
Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336
Total annual cost of living: $120,134
Livability: 84
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92
14. Chatham, New Jersey
Population total: 9,199
Population aged 65 and up: 982
Average household median income: $307,559
Average single-family home value: $1,260,189
Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421
Total annual cost of living: $117,603
Livability: 81
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20
15. University Park, Texas
Population total: 25,179
Population aged 65 and up: 2,228
Average household median income: $381,235
Average single-family home value: $2,350,581
Average monthly mortgage cost: $13,763
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,089
Total annual cost of living: $190,227
Livability: 83
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.24
16. Sammamish, Washington
Population total: 66,586
Population aged 65 and up: 5,538
Average household median income: $261,753
Average single-family home value: $1,699,476
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,951
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192
Total annual cost of living: $145,719
Livability: 87
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.59
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.17
17. Wilmette, Illinois
Population total: 27,801
Population aged 65 and up: 5,728
Average household median income: $273,718
Average single-family home value: $909,173
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,324
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,180
Total annual cost of living: $90,039
Livability: 83
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.37
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.53
18. Vienna, Virginia
Population total: 16,401
Population aged 65 and up: 2,392
Average household median income: $265,744
Average single-family home value: $1,131,090
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248
Total annual cost of living: $106,446
Livability: 84
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31
19. Needham, Massachusetts
Population total: 31,957
Population aged 65 and up: 5,829
Average household median income: $267,951
Average single-family home value: $1,574,506
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,219
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,271
Total annual cost of living: $137,884
Livability: 84
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.81
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.18
20. Mill Valley, California
Population total: 14,199
Population aged 65 and up: 3,031
Average household median income: $303,623
Average single-family home value: $2,174,698
Average monthly mortgage cost: $12,734
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,315
Total annual cost of living: $180,580
Livability: 85
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.12
21. Newton, Massachusetts
Population total: 88,453
Population aged 65 and up: 16,540
Average household median income: $251,210
Average single-family home value: $1,691,376
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,904
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,163
Total annual cost of living: $144,799
Livability: 84
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.55
22. Hopkinton, Massachusetts
Population total: 3,298
Population aged 65 and up: 605
Average household median income: $291,007
Average single-family home value: $1,004,271
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,880
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192
Total annual cost of living: $96,870
Livability: 80
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.56
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.45
23. Lafayette, California
Population total: 25,310
Population aged 65 and up: 4,903
Average household median income: $312,233
Average single-family home value: $2,006,676
Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,750
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,385
Total annual cost of living: $169,622
Livability: 83
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.62
24. Hingham, Massachusetts
Population total: 5,606
Population aged 65 and up: 835
Average household median income: $297,242
Average single-family home value: $1,342,650
Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,862
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,302
Total annual cost of living: $121,965
Livability: 81
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.73
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.64
25. Cupertino, California
Population total: 59,763
Population aged 65 and up: 8,100
Average household median income: $283,063
Average single-family home value: $3,157,786
Average monthly mortgage cost: $18,490
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,412
Total annual cost of living: $250,821
Livability: 88
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.16
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.31
26. Greenwich, Connecticut
Population total: 14,051
Population aged 65 and up: 2,700
Average household median income: $276,350
Average single-family home value: $2,402,715
Average monthly mortgage cost: $14,069
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,530
Total annual cost of living: $199,179
Livability: 80
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.22
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.77
27. Los Altos, California
Population total: 31,133
Population aged 65 and up: 6,375
Average household median income: $400,817
Average single-family home value: $4,463,896
Average monthly mortgage cost: $26,138
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,417
Total annual cost of living: $342,658
Livability: 81
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.67
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.06
28. Kensington, California
Population total: 5,309
Population aged 65 and up: 1,311
Average household median income: $253,171
Average single-family home value: $1,564,213
Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,159
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,424
Total annual cost of living: $138,999
Livability: 83
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.48
29. Bellaire, Texas
Population total: 17,163
Population aged 65 and up: 3,072
Average household median income: $294,605
Average single-family home value: $1,089,349
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,379
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,101
Total annual cost of living: $101,760
Livability: 81
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.93
30. Los Gatos, California
Population total: 33,093
Population aged 65 and up: 6,646
Average household median income: $305,653
Average single-family home value: $2,743,223
Average monthly mortgage cost: $16,063
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,479
Total annual cost of living: $222,501
Livability: 84
Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.71
Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.27
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. First, GOBankingRates found cities across the country with the highest average household income, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including: total population, total households, population of ages 65 and over, also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes; the average single family home value, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024; and the property crimes and violent crimes, as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. The property and violent crime rates per 1,000 were calculated for each city. The cities with a livability index under 80 were removed for this study, as they represent places with a lower quality of life. The property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the average household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and richest U.S. cities to live in 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 8, 2024.
