The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

When choosing where to live in the U.S., budget-friendliness may not be the most important factor. Perhaps you have the financial privilege of choice and are looking to live in a city that ranks high in safety and holds a tremendous amount of wealth between its residents. Or, maybe you’re just curious to know the 30 cities in the U.S. that rank the highest in these key areas.

GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the nation to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. To do this, we collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Here are some key findings.

California and Massachusetts each have seven of these 30 cities.

Six of these cities are in New Jersey.

None of these cities has a median household income under $251,210.

These are the 30 safest and richest cities in the U.S. Also, check out some safe cities that are more affordable.

1. Western Springs, Illinois

Population total: 13,557

Population aged 65 and up: 1,993

Average household median income: $276,402

Average single-family home value: $763,060

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,150

Total annual cost of living: $79,419

Livability: 89

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.72

2. Kenilworth, Illinois

Population total: 2,537

Population aged 65 and up: 341

Average household median income: $437,822

Average single-family home value: $1,768,606

Average monthly mortgage cost: $10,356

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,267

Total annual cost of living: $151,478

Livability: 82

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.33

3. Lexington, Massachusetts

Population total: 34,221

Population aged 65 and up: 7,173

Average household median income: $281,187

Average single-family home value: $1,658,216

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,709

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,191

Total annual cost of living: $142,806

Livability: 92

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.44

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.86

4. Winchester, Massachusetts

Population total: 22,809

Population aged 65 and up: 4,063

Average household median income: $283,632

Average single-family home value: $1,664,636

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,747

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,179

Total annual cost of living: $143,117

Livability: 91

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71

5. Winnetka, Illinois

Population total: 12,607

Population aged 65 and up: 2,297

Average household median income: $458,988

Average single-family home value: $1,623,361

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,505

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,245

Total annual cost of living: $140,998

Livability: 83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.66

6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

Population total: 4,782

Population aged 65 and up: 900

Average household median income: $254,428

Average single-family home value: $408,529

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,392

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,812

Total annual cost of living: $50,452

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.72

7. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Population total: 26,043

Population aged 65 and up: 3,444

Average household median income: $277,428

Average single-family home value: $1,095,623

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436

Total annual cost of living: $106,217

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63

8. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Population total: 29,862

Population aged 65 and up: 4,568

Average household median income: $367,801

Average single-family home value: $2,034,335

Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,912

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,258

Total annual cost of living: $170,042

Livability: 85

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.61

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.76

9. Westfield, New Jersey

Population total: 30,839

Population aged 65 and up: 4,458

Average household median income: $281,738

Average single-family home value: $1,182,660

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386

Total annual cost of living: $111,730

Livability: 87

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61

10. Ross, California

Population total: 2,537

Population aged 65 and up: 522

Average household median income: $430,034

Average single-family home value: $3,877,583

Average monthly mortgage cost: $22,705

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,369

Total annual cost of living: $300,881

Livability: 85

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.90

11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Population total: 7,797

Population aged 65 and up: 948

Average household median income: $317,792

Average single-family home value: $1,162,668

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431

Total annual cost of living: $110,868

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91

12. Haddonfield, New Jersey

Population total: 12,456

Population aged 65 and up: 1,762

Average household median income: $264,817

Average single-family home value: $763,106

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062

Total annual cost of living: $78,361

Livability: 86

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

13. Summit, New Jersey

Population total: 22,555

Population aged 65 and up: 2,892

Average household median income: $291,509

Average single-family home value: $1,310,834

Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336

Total annual cost of living: $120,134

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92

14. Chatham, New Jersey

Population total: 9,199

Population aged 65 and up: 982

Average household median income: $307,559

Average single-family home value: $1,260,189

Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421

Total annual cost of living: $117,603

Livability: 81

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20

15. University Park, Texas

Population total: 25,179

Population aged 65 and up: 2,228

Average household median income: $381,235

Average single-family home value: $2,350,581

Average monthly mortgage cost: $13,763

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,089

Total annual cost of living: $190,227

Livability: 83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.24

16. Sammamish, Washington

Population total: 66,586

Population aged 65 and up: 5,538

Average household median income: $261,753

Average single-family home value: $1,699,476

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,951

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192

Total annual cost of living: $145,719

Livability: 87

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.59

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.17

17. Wilmette, Illinois

Population total: 27,801

Population aged 65 and up: 5,728

Average household median income: $273,718

Average single-family home value: $909,173

Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,324

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,180

Total annual cost of living: $90,039

Livability: 83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.37

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.53

18. Vienna, Virginia

Population total: 16,401

Population aged 65 and up: 2,392

Average household median income: $265,744

Average single-family home value: $1,131,090

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248

Total annual cost of living: $106,446

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31

19. Needham, Massachusetts

Population total: 31,957

Population aged 65 and up: 5,829

Average household median income: $267,951

Average single-family home value: $1,574,506

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,219

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,271

Total annual cost of living: $137,884

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.81

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.18

20. Mill Valley, California

Population total: 14,199

Population aged 65 and up: 3,031

Average household median income: $303,623

Average single-family home value: $2,174,698

Average monthly mortgage cost: $12,734

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,315

Total annual cost of living: $180,580

Livability: 85

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.12

21. Newton, Massachusetts

Population total: 88,453

Population aged 65 and up: 16,540

Average household median income: $251,210

Average single-family home value: $1,691,376

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,904

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,163

Total annual cost of living: $144,799

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.55

22. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Population total: 3,298

Population aged 65 and up: 605

Average household median income: $291,007

Average single-family home value: $1,004,271

Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,880

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192

Total annual cost of living: $96,870

Livability: 80

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.56

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.45

23. Lafayette, California

Population total: 25,310

Population aged 65 and up: 4,903

Average household median income: $312,233

Average single-family home value: $2,006,676

Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,750

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,385

Total annual cost of living: $169,622

Livability: 83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.62

24. Hingham, Massachusetts

Population total: 5,606

Population aged 65 and up: 835

Average household median income: $297,242

Average single-family home value: $1,342,650

Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,862

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,302

Total annual cost of living: $121,965

Livability: 81

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.73

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.64

25. Cupertino, California

Population total: 59,763

Population aged 65 and up: 8,100

Average household median income: $283,063

Average single-family home value: $3,157,786

Average monthly mortgage cost: $18,490

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,412

Total annual cost of living: $250,821

Livability: 88

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.16

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.31

26. Greenwich, Connecticut

Population total: 14,051

Population aged 65 and up: 2,700

Average household median income: $276,350

Average single-family home value: $2,402,715

Average monthly mortgage cost: $14,069

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,530

Total annual cost of living: $199,179

Livability: 80

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.22

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.77

27. Los Altos, California

Population total: 31,133

Population aged 65 and up: 6,375

Average household median income: $400,817

Average single-family home value: $4,463,896

Average monthly mortgage cost: $26,138

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,417

Total annual cost of living: $342,658

Livability: 81

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.67

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.06

28. Kensington, California

Population total: 5,309

Population aged 65 and up: 1,311

Average household median income: $253,171

Average single-family home value: $1,564,213

Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,159

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,424

Total annual cost of living: $138,999

Livability: 83

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.48

29. Bellaire, Texas

Population total: 17,163

Population aged 65 and up: 3,072

Average household median income: $294,605

Average single-family home value: $1,089,349

Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,379

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,101

Total annual cost of living: $101,760

Livability: 81

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.93

30. Los Gatos, California

Population total: 33,093

Population aged 65 and up: 6,646

Average household median income: $305,653

Average single-family home value: $2,743,223

Average monthly mortgage cost: $16,063

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,479

Total annual cost of living: $222,501

Livability: 84

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.71

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.27

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. First, GOBankingRates found cities across the country with the highest average household income, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including: total population, total households, population of ages 65 and over, also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes; the average single family home value, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024; and the property crimes and violent crimes, as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. The property and violent crime rates per 1,000 were calculated for each city. The cities with a livability index under 80 were removed for this study, as they represent places with a lower quality of life. The property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the average household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and richest U.S. cities to live in 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 8, 2024.

