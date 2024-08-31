Advertisement
The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024

Nicole Spector
·12 min read
©Zillow
©Zillow

When choosing where to live in the U.S., budget-friendliness may not be the most important factor. Perhaps you have the financial privilege of choice and are looking to live in a city that ranks high in safety and holds a tremendous amount of wealth between its residents. Or, maybe you’re just curious to know the 30 cities in the U.S. that rank the highest in these key areas.

GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the nation to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. To do this, we collected a number of data points, including the average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Here are some key findings.

  • California and Massachusetts each have seven of these 30 cities.

  • Six of these cities are in New Jersey.

  • None of these cities has a median household income under $251,210.

These are the 30 safest and richest cities in the U.S. Also, check out some safe cities that are more affordable.

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Western Springs, Illinois

  • Population total: 13,557

  • Population aged 65 and up: 1,993

  • Average household median income: $276,402

  • Average single-family home value: $763,060

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,150

  • Total annual cost of living: $79,419

  • Livability: 89

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.72

A Syn / Flickr.com
A Syn / Flickr.com

2. Kenilworth, Illinois

  • Population total: 2,537

  • Population aged 65 and up: 341

  • Average household median income: $437,822

  • Average single-family home value: $1,768,606

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $10,356

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,267

  • Total annual cost of living: $151,478

  • Livability: 82

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.33

Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 34,221

  • Population aged 65 and up: 7,173

  • Average household median income: $281,187

  • Average single-family home value: $1,658,216

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,709

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,191

  • Total annual cost of living: $142,806

  • Livability: 92

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.44

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.86

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

4. Winchester, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 22,809

  • Population aged 65 and up: 4,063

  • Average household median income: $283,632

  • Average single-family home value: $1,664,636

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,747

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,179

  • Total annual cost of living: $143,117

  • Livability: 91

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.71

Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock.com
Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock.com

5. Winnetka, Illinois

  • Population total: 12,607

  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,297

  • Average household median income: $458,988

  • Average single-family home value: $1,623,361

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,505

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,245

  • Total annual cost of living: $140,998

  • Livability: 83

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.66

©Courtesy of Redfin.com
©Courtesy of Redfin.com

6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

  • Population total: 4,782

  • Population aged 65 and up: 900

  • Average household median income: $254,428

  • Average single-family home value: $408,529

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,392

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,812

  • Total annual cost of living: $50,452

  • Livability: 88

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.72

J / Wikimedia Commons
J / Wikimedia Commons

7. Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • Population total: 26,043

  • Population aged 65 and up: 3,444

  • Average household median income: $277,428

  • Average single-family home value: $1,095,623

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,415

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,436

  • Total annual cost of living: $106,217

  • Livability: 88

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.30

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.63

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 29,862

  • Population aged 65 and up: 4,568

  • Average household median income: $367,801

  • Average single-family home value: $2,034,335

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,912

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,258

  • Total annual cost of living: $170,042

  • Livability: 85

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.61

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.76

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

9. Westfield, New Jersey

  • Population total: 30,839

  • Population aged 65 and up: 4,458

  • Average household median income: $281,738

  • Average single-family home value: $1,182,660

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,925

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,386

  • Total annual cost of living: $111,730

  • Livability: 87

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.16

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.61

©Trulia
©Trulia

10. Ross, California

  • Population total: 2,537

  • Population aged 65 and up: 522

  • Average household median income: $430,034

  • Average single-family home value: $3,877,583

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $22,705

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,369

  • Total annual cost of living: $300,881

  • Livability: 85

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.90

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

  • Population total: 7,797

  • Population aged 65 and up: 948

  • Average household median income: $317,792

  • Average single-family home value: $1,162,668

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,808

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,431

  • Total annual cost of living: $110,868

  • Livability: 88

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.52

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.91

Andrew McGibbon / The Neighbour House Bed & Breakfast
Andrew McGibbon / The Neighbour House Bed & Breakfast

12. Haddonfield, New Jersey

  • Population total: 12,456

  • Population aged 65 and up: 1,762

  • Average household median income: $264,817

  • Average single-family home value: $763,106

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062

  • Total annual cost of living: $78,361

  • Livability: 86

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

©Walpack Inn
©Walpack Inn

13. Summit, New Jersey

  • Population total: 22,555

  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,892

  • Average household median income: $291,509

  • Average single-family home value: $1,310,834

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,675

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,336

  • Total annual cost of living: $120,134

  • Livability: 84

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.31

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.92

Megan Hansen / Flickr.com
Megan Hansen / Flickr.com

14. Chatham, New Jersey

  • Population total: 9,199

  • Population aged 65 and up: 982

  • Average household median income: $307,559

  • Average single-family home value: $1,260,189

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,379

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,421

  • Total annual cost of living: $117,603

  • Livability: 81

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.11

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.20

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

15. University Park, Texas

  • Population total: 25,179

  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,228

  • Average household median income: $381,235

  • Average single-family home value: $2,350,581

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $13,763

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,089

  • Total annual cost of living: $190,227

  • Livability: 83

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.24

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

16. Sammamish, Washington

  • Population total: 66,586

  • Population aged 65 and up: 5,538

  • Average household median income: $261,753

  • Average single-family home value: $1,699,476

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,951

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192

  • Total annual cost of living: $145,719

  • Livability: 87

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.59

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 9.17

Jasperdo / Flickr.com
Jasperdo / Flickr.com

17. Wilmette, Illinois

  • Population total: 27,801

  • Population aged 65 and up: 5,728

  • Average household median income: $273,718

  • Average single-family home value: $909,173

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,324

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,180

  • Total annual cost of living: $90,039

  • Livability: 83

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.37

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.53

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

18. Vienna, Virginia

  • Population total: 16,401

  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,392

  • Average household median income: $265,744

  • Average single-family home value: $1,131,090

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,623

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,248

  • Total annual cost of living: $106,446

  • Livability: 84

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.56

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.31

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

19. Needham, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 31,957

  • Population aged 65 and up: 5,829

  • Average household median income: $267,951

  • Average single-family home value: $1,574,506

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,219

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,271

  • Total annual cost of living: $137,884

  • Livability: 84

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.81

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.18

Dana Smith / Shutterstock.com
Dana Smith / Shutterstock.com

20. Mill Valley, California

  • Population total: 14,199

  • Population aged 65 and up: 3,031

  • Average household median income: $303,623

  • Average single-family home value: $2,174,698

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $12,734

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,315

  • Total annual cost of living: $180,580

  • Livability: 85

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.64

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 11.12

Luxe Life Productions / Compass
Luxe Life Productions / Compass

21. Newton, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 88,453

  • Population aged 65 and up: 16,540

  • Average household median income: $251,210

  • Average single-family home value: $1,691,376

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,904

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,163

  • Total annual cost of living: $144,799

  • Livability: 84

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.65

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.55

©Photo by Avery Chaplin of Compass
©Photo by Avery Chaplin of Compass

22. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 3,298

  • Population aged 65 and up: 605

  • Average household median income: $291,007

  • Average single-family home value: $1,004,271

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,880

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,192

  • Total annual cost of living: $96,870

  • Livability: 80

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.56

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.45

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

23. Lafayette, California

  • Population total: 25,310

  • Population aged 65 and up: 4,903

  • Average household median income: $312,233

  • Average single-family home value: $2,006,676

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $11,750

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,385

  • Total annual cost of living: $169,622

  • Livability: 83

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.00

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.62

AlizadaStudios / Getty Images
AlizadaStudios / Getty Images

24. Hingham, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 5,606

  • Population aged 65 and up: 835

  • Average household median income: $297,242

  • Average single-family home value: $1,342,650

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,862

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,302

  • Total annual cost of living: $121,965

  • Livability: 81

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.73

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.64

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

25. Cupertino, California

  • Population total: 59,763

  • Population aged 65 and up: 8,100

  • Average household median income: $283,063

  • Average single-family home value: $3,157,786

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $18,490

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,412

  • Total annual cost of living: $250,821

  • Livability: 88

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.16

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.31

©Zillow
©Zillow

26. Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Population total: 14,051

  • Population aged 65 and up: 2,700

  • Average household median income: $276,350

  • Average single-family home value: $2,402,715

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $14,069

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,530

  • Total annual cost of living: $199,179

  • Livability: 80

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.22

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 10.77

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Los Altos, California

  • Population total: 31,133

  • Population aged 65 and up: 6,375

  • Average household median income: $400,817

  • Average single-family home value: $4,463,896

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $26,138

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,417

  • Total annual cost of living: $342,658

  • Livability: 81

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.67

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.06

©Zillow
©Zillow

28. Kensington, California

  • Population total: 5,309

  • Population aged 65 and up: 1,311

  • Average household median income: $253,171

  • Average single-family home value: $1,564,213

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $9,159

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,424

  • Total annual cost of living: $138,999

  • Livability: 83

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.40

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.48

©Zillow
©Zillow

29. Bellaire, Texas

  • Population total: 17,163

  • Population aged 65 and up: 3,072

  • Average household median income: $294,605

  • Average single-family home value: $1,089,349

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,379

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,101

  • Total annual cost of living: $101,760

  • Livability: 81

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.61

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 21.93

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

30. Los Gatos, California

  • Population total: 33,093

  • Population aged 65 and up: 6,646

  • Average household median income: $305,653

  • Average single-family home value: $2,743,223

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $16,063

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,479

  • Total annual cost of living: $222,501

  • Livability: 84

  • Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.71

  • Property crime rate (per 1,000): 18.27

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the safest and richest cities to live in 2024. First, GOBankingRates found cities across the country with the highest average household income, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including: total population, total households, population of ages 65 and over, also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the livability index, as sourced from AreaVibes; the average single family home value, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024; and the property crimes and violent crimes, as sourced from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. The property and violent crime rates per 1,000 were calculated for each city. The cities with a livability index under 80 were removed for this study, as they represent places with a lower quality of life. The property crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the violent crime rate per 1,000 was scored and weighted at 1.00, the total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the average household income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the safest and richest U.S. cities to live in 2024. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 8, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 30 Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2024