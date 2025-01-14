30 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

TrongNguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The old adage that everything is bigger in Texas is true, considering the number of Lone Star State suburbs that are quickly growing in population and overall wealth.

See More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Learn More: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

To determine which American suburbs are among the wealthiest and fastest-growing, GOBankingRates sourced places from the U.S. Census American Community Survey with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Metro areas with populations of 1 million or more were kept and the American Community Survey Census from 2018 and 2023 was referenced to determine each city’s numerical and percentage change in population from 2018 to 2023. Additional factors found for each location include median household income, average home value and livability score.

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com

Key Findings

The three fastest-growing wealthy American suburbs are all based in Texas. Ranked in order are Fulshear (No. 1 with a population increase of 237%), Celina (No. 2 at 190%) and Prosper (No. 3 at 81%).

Texas is home to seven fast-growing wealthy suburbs, the most out of any state. They include Fulshear, Celina, Prosper, Flower Mound, Southlake, University Park and Colleyville.

California boasts the second-highest number of growing wealthy suburbs. The Golden State’s five fastest-growing suburbs for wealth are Dublin, Eastvale, San Ramon, El Dorado Hills and North Tustin.

Take a look at America’s 30 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs.

Be Aware: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet Next Year

Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Fulshear, Texas

Metro area: Houston

Population change: +237%

Median income: $178,398

Average home value: $521,157

Livability score: 71

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Celina, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Population change: +190%

Median income: $155,875

Average home value: $611,512

Livability score: 69

Nadia Eimandoust / Wikimedia Commons

3. Prosper, Texas

Metro area: Dallas

Population change: +81%

Median income: $187,603

Average home value: $823,356

Livability score: 70

beklaus / Getty Images

4. Erie, Colorado

Metro area: Denver

Population change: +39%

Median income: $163,644

Average home value: $744,217

Livability score: 76

Lissandra Melo / Shutterstock.com

5. Clarksburg, Maryland

Metro area: Washington, D.C.

Population change: +24%

Median income: $178,641

Average home value: $666,722

Livability score: 64

Huw Williams / Wikimedia Commons

6. Zionsville, Indiana

Metro area: Indianapolis

Population change: +20%

Median income: $159,126

Average home value: $614,241

Livability score: 78

For You: 5 Affordable Small Cities To Live In on the West Coast

Pikachu Ink / Shutterstock.com

7. Redmond, Washington

Metro area: Seattle

Population change: +20%

Median income: $162,099

Average home value: $1,480,954

Livability score: 88