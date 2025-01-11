3 Ways To Avoid the ‘Financial Vortex’ That Could Ruin Your Retirement

shapecharge / Getty Images

Making a bad decision or poor investment can hurt financial health and negatively impact retirement plans, but most don’t realize that one bad move can easily lead to others. Additionally, having competing financial goals can impact individuals’ ability to save for retirement.

Check Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

Try This: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Detecting the patterns that lead to a “financial vortex” and learning how to remedy the situation are essential for improving finances and having enough for retirement.

What Is the Financial Vortex?

The financial vortex, according to Goldman Sachs, is a term that represents a cycle of competing financial priorities that can negatively affect one’s ability to save and plan for retirement. According to Goldman Sachs, a variety of economic and personal factors can combine to create a financial vortex of challenges that can inhibit saving for retirement.

For example, someone may take out a loan for a car that is a bit more expensive than they can afford. Let’s also say that interest rates were high when they took out the loan. Therefore, the monthly payments, along with auto insurance costs, gas and repairs, could divert funds from other areas, like retirement or savings. As a result, they might end up leaning on high-interest credit cards to afford basic needs like groceries, which could put them further in debt.

These economic and personal circumstances can lead to a financial vortex, which could cause them to continue to incur debt or minimize savings opportunities. By the time retirement rolls around, they could be in a difficult position.

“Competing priorities and limited financial resources make it difficult to balance multiple goals,” according to Goldman Sachs.

Explore More: 8 Moves To Make Immediately If You’re a Baby Boomer Without Retirement Savings

How To Avoid the Financial Vortex

Understanding the financial vortex is the first step to avoiding it, but that isn’t the entire solution. Steering clear of it requires keeping a long-term perspective, attaining achievable goals and making productive financial decisions.

While you can’t control all of the economic factors that can contribute to a financial vortex, there are some things you can do. Here are three things that can help you from falling into a financial vortex trap.

Get Out of Debt

For those in debt, getting out is easier said than done. Regardless of the amount owed, finding an effective method for dealing with it is important. Two of the most popular methods for getting out of debt are the snowball and avalanche methods.

Story Continues