3 US Stocks That Might Be Undervalued According To Estimates

As the United States stock market experiences a promising Santa Claus Rally, with major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posting gains, investors are keenly observing opportunities for potential undervalued stocks. In such an environment, identifying stocks that may be trading below their intrinsic value can be crucial for those looking to capitalize on market movements and enhance their investment portfolios.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In The United States

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) $27.29 $53.16 48.7% Argan (NYSE:AGX) $143.57 $279.10 48.6% Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) $84.75 $165.15 48.7% Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) $63.69 $125.18 49.1% HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) $95.68 $189.22 49.4% LifeMD (NasdaqGM:LFMD) $4.91 $9.75 49.7% Progress Software (NasdaqGS:PRGS) $66.26 $129.49 48.8% Freshpet (NasdaqGM:FRPT) $145.17 $283.12 48.7% WEX (NYSE:WEX) $171.67 $333.02 48.5% South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCPK:SABK) $15.45 $29.97 48.4%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Overview: Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits, software, and subsystems globally with a market cap of approximately $108.24 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of $9.43 billion from designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of integrated circuits.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 24.5%

Analog Devices is trading at US$218.09, significantly undervalued compared to its estimated fair value of US$288.74, offering potential for investors focused on cash flow valuations. Despite a recent dip in sales and net income, the company forecasts robust earnings growth of 22.82% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader US market's growth expectations. However, profit margins have declined from last year, and dividend coverage remains weak.

Overview: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. offers cybersecurity solutions both in the United States and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately $90.10 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Security Software & Services segment, amounting to $3.74 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 22.2%